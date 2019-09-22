DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 22, 2019

'So-called friends of Karachi' choked sewers to disrupt cleanliness drive, says CM Shah

Imtiaz AliSeptember 22, 2019

Email

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah talks to media during his he tour of Karachi to inspect progress of the ongoing Clean My Karachi campaign. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah talks to media during his he tour of Karachi to inspect progress of the ongoing Clean My Karachi campaign. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday accused "so-called friends of Karachi" of trying to disrupt his ongoing 'Clean My Karachi' drive by choking sewer lines, a statement released by the chief minister's office said.

Shah made the remarks while he toured the city to inspect progress of the ongoing cleanliness campaign, that was initiated by the provincial government a day before and will last a month.

Shah said that the second day of the drive had started with the removal of heavy stones and boulders in order to unblock a 24 dia sewer line in the city's Malir 15 area and alleged that the lines were blocked on purpose in order to disrupt the cleaning drive. The chief minister added that the choked lines could have caused sewage water to spill over in Malir and Quaidabad areas as well as Shahrah-e-Faisal.

"These people are enemies of Karachi and Karachiites, therefore they are playing with them," Shah was quoted as saying by the press release.

He was accompanied on his tour by his cabinet members, including Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani among others.

The statement further said that about 7,152 tonnes of garbage had been lifted on the first day of the drive.

Over 600 dumper trucks, shovel machines and tractors and 4,000 workers will be be employed for the campaign that started yesterday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahsan Gul
Sep 22, 2019 06:41pm

Stop BLAMING each Other. Be productive Be Energatic. Get Results and clean Karachi. Not only influential and rich areas but The Whole City.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 22, 2019 07:07pm

As if we do not know what PPP has done in Sind.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 22, 2019

Regrettable ordinance

WHEN a law is passed surreptitiously, even if it is through a provincial ordinance that can only be in force for a...
Updated September 22, 2019

Climate emergency

The climate march is a cry for help from experts, civil society, and the public to take action.
September 22, 2019

Beyond cricket

BOXER Muhammad Waseem returned home to deafening silence at the airport. With three swift punches, Waseem had ...
September 21, 2019

IMF impressions

FOR a number of days, a senior delegation from the International Monetary Fund, consisting of a director and the...
September 21, 2019

Torkham crossing

THE launch of round-the-clock operations at Torkham — one of the two key trade and travel routes between Pakistan...
September 21, 2019

Maternal and child health

A MOTHER or her newborn child dies every 11 seconds in some part of the world, according to a new report published ...