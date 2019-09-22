DAWN.COM

PM Imran meets founder of Kashmir Study Group in New York

Sanaullah KhanUpdated September 22, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the founder the Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Saturday met with the founder the Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari.

The premier asked Kathwari to continue informing the world about India's illegal occupation and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir so that they could see the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, said a press release by the PM's media team.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's US ambassador Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 27. He has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s August 5 annexation of occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister arrived in New York over the weekend, giving him the time to consult with Pakistani diplomats and prominent members of the Pakistani American community before meeting world leaders.

Ambassador Lodhi said that this a "mission Kashmir" for the prime minister and for Pakistan.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His first official engagement at the UN is a meeting with China's Vice President Wang Qishan.

The same day, the premier will also meet US President Donald Trump, in what is expected to be the first of his two meetings with the American leader.

