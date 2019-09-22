DAWN.COM

PM Imran meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in New York

Sanaullah KhanUpdated September 22, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan holding a discussion with
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sunday met with the United States special envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad.

Earlier, the premier met Secretary General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo and discussed the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir with him.

"Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General of Amnesty International , called on the PM and discussed worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K as a result of an excruciating clampdown by Indian occupying authorities," read a tweet by the Foreign Office.

On Saturday the premier had met with the founder the Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari.

The premier had asked Kathwari to continue informing the world about India's illegal occupation and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir so that they could see the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, said a press release by the PM's media team.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the founder the Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's US ambassador Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

The prime minister is expected to hold multiple meetings with notable US lawmakers, as well as representatives from various organisations today.

According to the PM's media team, he will hold separate meetings with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Furthermore, a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, is expected.

Besides the above, meetings with the CEO of Uber, a delegation of Kashmiri leaders and a group of Sikh community members are also scheduled.

Prime Minister Imran is due to address the UN General Assembly on September 27. He has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s August 5 annexation of occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister arrived in New York over the weekend, giving him the time to consult with Pakistani diplomats and prominent members of the Pakistani American community before meeting world leaders.

Ambassador Lodhi said that this a "mission Kashmir" for the prime minister and for Pakistan.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His first official engagement at the UN is a meeting with China's Vice President Wang Qishan.

The same day, the premier will also meet US President Donald Trump, in what is expected to be the first of his two meetings with the American leader.

Rabba
Sep 22, 2019 12:57pm

only issue is this group has never been to kashmir

mk
Sep 22, 2019 01:48pm

it seems this group has all old pakistan faces. what we will get from talking to our own people who are also govt of pakistan employees.

M
Sep 22, 2019 02:09pm

Action on borders is important

Rakesh Jain
Sep 22, 2019 03:16pm

In US PM Modi is talking investmemt, meeting CEOs of the biggest renewal energy industries, signing MOUs, business as usual ...

Jinah
Sep 22, 2019 03:22pm

What an achievement

Sara
Sep 22, 2019 03:24pm

Good vacation.

Baazigar
Sep 22, 2019 07:31pm

When will PM IK talk about Pakistan?

ANT
Sep 22, 2019 07:37pm

Did IK go to Saudi to get a free ride to the US on a private plane?

Rkamat
Sep 22, 2019 07:50pm

Learn that this group does not comprise Kashmiri residents.

