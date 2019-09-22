PM Imran meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in New York

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sunday met with the United States special envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad.

Earlier, the premier met Secretary General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo and discussed the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir with him.

"Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General of Amnesty International , called on the PM and discussed worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K as a result of an excruciating clampdown by Indian occupying authorities," read a tweet by the Foreign Office.

On Saturday the premier had met with the founder the Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari.

The premier had asked Kathwari to continue informing the world about India's illegal occupation and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir so that they could see the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, said a press release by the PM's media team.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the founder the Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari on Saturday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's US ambassador Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

The prime minister is expected to hold multiple meetings with notable US lawmakers, as well as representatives from various organisations today.

According to the PM's media team, he will hold separate meetings with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

A special meeting with US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has also been scheduled.

Furthermore, a meeting with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, is expected.

Besides the above, meetings with the CEO of Uber, a delegation of Kashmiri leaders and a group of Sikh community members are also scheduled.

Prime Minister Imran is due to address the UN General Assembly on September 27. He has already announced that he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address, exposing the ethical and legal bankruptcy of India’s August 5 annexation of occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister arrived in New York over the weekend, giving him the time to consult with Pakistani diplomats and prominent members of the Pakistani American community before meeting world leaders.

Ambassador Lodhi said that this a "mission Kashmir" for the prime minister and for Pakistan.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His first official engagement at the UN is a meeting with China's Vice President Wang Qishan.

Read: Trump, Imran to meet on 23rd, talks to focus on Kashmir

The same day, the premier will also meet US President Donald Trump, in what is expected to be the first of his two meetings with the American leader.