September 22, 2019

26 killed, dozen injured in passenger bus accident on Babusar Pass

Imtiaz Ali Taj | Umar Bacha September 22, 2019

At least 26 individuals were killed and a dozen others were injured in a passenger bus accident on Babusar Pass in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan early on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
At least 26 individuals were killed and a dozen others were injured in a passenger bus accident on Babusar Pass in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan early on Sunday, said spokesperson for the GB government Faizullah Firaq.

Firaq said that the deceased and injured, which included Pakistan Army troops, have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Chilas. An emergency has been declared at the DHQ hospital.

He added that the process of identifying the deceased was underway.

According to Diamer police spokesperson Mohammad Wakeel, the passenger bus, belonging to a private company, had departed from Skardu yesterday night for Rawalpindi.

He said that early Sunday morning, the driver lost control of the bus and it collided against a mountain. It is not clear yet how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

An official in the DC office of Diamer, Raja Ashfaq, said that most the of deceased and injured are from Skardu.

Ashfaq said that Rescue 1122 and police teams had been dispatched to the site of the accident. Additionally, he said that a helicopter has been requested from the GB government in order to transport the bodies to Skardu following identification. Two helicopters are expected to reach shortly.

Meanwhile, GB government spokesperson Firaq said that the injured were being shifted to Gilgit in a helicopter. He expressed his gratitude with the force commander for providing a Pakistan Army helicopter for the mission, adding that an ambulance of the Army was also taking part in the rescue operation.

The Babusar Pass road, frequently used by tourists, remains open from the end of June to October every year. It then remains closed following heavy snowfall at Babusar Top.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Sep 22, 2019 12:09pm

RIP. A lethal mistake by a reckless driver costed the precious lives of 26 innocent people.

Rabba
Sep 22, 2019 12:16pm

very sad, that many dont die in IOK in a year

Himmat
Sep 22, 2019 12:17pm

Sad incident. RIP

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 22, 2019 12:21pm

Over speeding is the main cause and not qualified drivers.

Manish
Sep 22, 2019 12:39pm

RIP

HAROON KHAN
Sep 22, 2019 12:42pm

What a sad story. When will we start regular road fitness for all our public transport vehicles. The owner should be charged and punished.

manjeet kocchar
Sep 22, 2019 12:44pm

So sad RIP

Syed A. Mateen
Sep 22, 2019 12:47pm

This was a very unfortunate accident. I pray for the deceased and early recovery of the injured. If driver is alive, he should be investigated as how did he lost control of the passenger bus which collided against the mountain.

fairplay
Sep 22, 2019 12:47pm

poor preventive maintenance and rash driving are the leading causes of these periodic horrendous accidents. transporters dont care

Anil
Sep 22, 2019 12:48pm

Rip

AFRIDI
Sep 22, 2019 12:51pm

Looking at the outer appearance of bus, it looks not worthy to be on the road.

