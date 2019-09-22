DAWN.COM

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia but urges caution

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated September 22, 2019

Pakistan has expressed 'solidarity' with Saudi Arabia but has also urged Riyadh not to rush into decisions that could threaten the region’s peace and stability, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. — AP/File
NEW YORK: Pakistan has expressed 'solidarity' with Saudi Arabia but has also urged Riyadh not to rush into decisions that could threaten the region’s peace and stability, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan completed his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday and flew to New York on a private jet provided by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Mr Qureshi, who accompanied the prime minister on this visit, told reporters in New York that Mr Khan has had detailed discussions with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the crown prince on “the current delicate situation” in the Middle East.

“We assured the Saudis of our solidarity (yekjehti) but also emphasised the need for caution,” Mr Qureshi said. “We urged them not to rush into decisions that could hurt peace and stability of the region.”

The Pakistani team shared its views on this and other issues while the Saudi leaders shared their views, he said, adding that “it’s a good exchange”.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2019

