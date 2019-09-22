DAWN.COM

Afridi wants PCB to give Sarfraz longer run as Pakistan captain

Abdul GhaffarUpdated September 22, 2019

Former Pakistan Captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to show more clarity about captain Sarfraz Ahmad and announcing him captain for just one series is rather questionable. — AFP/File
KARACHI: Former Pakistan Captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to show more clarity about captain Sarfraz Ahmad and announcing him captain for just one series is rather questionable.

In an exclusive talk in Dawn News sports program ‘Replay’, Afridi said: “In my opinion there should be clear thinking on part of PCB about captain of Pakistan cricket team. After 2019 World Cup, PCB has change the entire team management but there is not enough clarity on the captain. Either they announce a new captain or give current captain Sarfraz all the confidence to lead Pakistan by announcing him for a longer period of time.”

Advising Sarfraz on his role as captain, Afrid said he should lead team from the front in all circumstances. “Sarfraz should now lead the team from the front and should try to contribute from his bat and performance too to win matches. He (Sarfraz) should also bat up in the order in my opinion.”

Afridi said the dual role of head coach and chief selector is a huge challenge for Misbah-ul-Haq. “Holding the two key positions is a big, big test for Misbah. But we all should support him and if he is able to deliver, he will be remembered as one of the greatest personalities of Pakistan cricket history,” said the outspoken all-rounder. “Misbah has already done very well for Pakistan and his success as official will be a further boost for him.”

Speaking about bowling coach Waqar Younis, Afridi said must focus on his role and should avoid interfering in Misbah’s job.

Afridi also backed Umar Akmal and Ahmad Shahzad to make a good come back for Pakistan this year. “People are saying a lot of things about thwee two players but i feel that Umar and Shehzad should focus on their fitness and performance to silence their critics.”

Afridi was all praise for Babar Azam and said he is a world class player and can be groomed as future captain.

He also advised the PCB to consult former greats like Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq and other seniors and must utilise their experience to groom new talent at the grass root level.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2019

Neo
Sep 22, 2019 02:03pm

Umer Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad? Nooooo. I thought we had moved on.

