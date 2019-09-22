DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 22, 2019

Pakistan beat India 3-2 for finish seventh in Asian Volleyball

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterUpdated September 22, 2019

Email

Pakistan claimed the 7th place in a 16-team contest and by virtue of it, the country has also qualified for the Olympic qualification tournament in which eight top teams of this event will vie in China in January, 2020. —Photo courtesy Twitter
Pakistan claimed the 7th place in a 16-team contest and by virtue of it, the country has also qualified for the Olympic qualification tournament in which eight top teams of this event will vie in China in January, 2020. —Photo courtesy Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated arch-rival India 3-2 to claim 7th position in the Asian Senior Volleyball Championship in Tehran, Iran on Saturday, according to the results released by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

The set points were 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6.

Pakistan claimed the 7th place in a 16-team contest and by virtue of it, the country has also qualified for the Olympic qualification tournament in which eight top teams of this event will vie in China in January, 2020.

In quarter-final Pakistan lost to one of the giant teams Australia 2-3. Australia have qualified for the final of the event.

Against India, Pakistan’s Aimal Khan and Mubashar Raza played outstanding game. With his ferocious attack, Aimal shattered the Indian’s defence while Mubashar exhibited a fine defense and he also won points at crucial stages.

Meanwhile, chairman PVF Ch. Mohammad Yaqoob said that the performance against Australia was encouraging one, though Pakistan lost it by a narrow margin. And against India, he said, the victory was a worthy one as the arch-rival was spending huge budget on its national team.

Yaqoob said many countries had contacted Aimal to play in their professional leagues. Aimal, he said, had received an offer of Rs 7 to 8 million for a league of three months. It may be pointed out that a number of Pakistani players like Murad, Mubashar and Wasim are already playing league in different countries. He appealed to the Pakistan Sports Board to keep continue the contract with the South Korean coach of the Pakistan team as the team has been improving gradually after his induction. He said it was also important to keep him as Sri Lanka and India having the foreign coaches would be the close rivals of Pakistan in the upcoming South Asian Games being held in Nepal in December this year.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Surya Kant
Sep 22, 2019 01:01pm

Congratulations

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Sep 22, 2019 01:03pm

Both are poor in this game.

Recommend 0
Anees
Sep 22, 2019 01:27pm

Well done boys....!

Recommend 0
Wow
Sep 22, 2019 01:28pm

@Desi Dimag, Pakistan is far better than India, check how close the qrt final between Aus v Pak was. Hence Pakistan is not poor as you claim.

Australia is one of the tops teams in this sport.

Well done Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Sep 22, 2019 01:30pm

Bravo Pakistan. Heartiest Congratulations.

Recommend 0
Ahmed A
Sep 22, 2019 01:38pm

Good news - keep it up guys. I think the result against Australia was even more encouraging. Hope Pakistan improves in sports.

Recommend 0
Aamir Abbasi
Sep 22, 2019 01:40pm

@Desi Dimag, However, one did better than other as well. Its glass half full rather half empty.

Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Sep 22, 2019 01:40pm

Congrats

Recommend 0
Shafiq Ahmad
Sep 22, 2019 01:43pm

Tons of congratulations.

Recommend 0
A
Sep 22, 2019 01:45pm

Congratulations team Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Bif
Sep 22, 2019 01:46pm

Finally nation manged to beat India at something

Recommend 0
Nandu, sab ka bandhu
Sep 22, 2019 01:52pm

Some solace

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Sep 22, 2019 01:54pm

We finished 7th, yet celebrating our win against India. Our mindset will have to change. We were happy to crash out of WC because India lost to NZ in the semis. We need to eye the ultimate price, rather than trying to go one up against India

Recommend 0
Harith
Sep 22, 2019 01:57pm

congrats;@ last

Recommend 0
Neo
Sep 22, 2019 01:59pm

Welldone boys. Its amazing what you do with just sheer determinatation despite lack of financial assistance and facilities.

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Sep 22, 2019 02:13pm

@Desi Dimag, You are an expert in this game??!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 22, 2019

Regrettable ordinance

WHEN a law is passed surreptitiously, even if it is through a provincial ordinance that can only be in force for a...
Updated September 22, 2019

Climate emergency

The climate march is a cry for help from experts, civil society, and the public to take action.
September 22, 2019

Beyond cricket

BOXER Muhammad Waseem returned home to deafening silence at the airport. With three swift punches, Waseem had ...
September 21, 2019

IMF impressions

FOR a number of days, a senior delegation from the International Monetary Fund, consisting of a director and the...
September 21, 2019

Torkham crossing

THE launch of round-the-clock operations at Torkham — one of the two key trade and travel routes between Pakistan...
September 21, 2019

Maternal and child health

A MOTHER or her newborn child dies every 11 seconds in some part of the world, according to a new report published ...