Pakistan beat India 3-2, finish seventh in Asian Volleyball
LAHORE: Pakistan defeated arch-rival India 3-2 to claim 7th position in the Asian Senior Volleyball Championship in Tehran, Iran on Saturday, according to the results released by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.
The set points were 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6.
Pakistan claimed the 7th place in a 16-team contest and by virtue of it, the country has also qualified for the Olympic qualification tournament in which eight top teams of this event will vie in China in January, 2020.
In quarter-final, Pakistan lost to one of the giant teams Australia 2-3. Australia have qualified for the final of the event.
Against India, Pakistan’s Aimal Khan and Mubashar Raza played outstanding game. With his ferocious attack, Aimal shattered the Indian’s defence while Mubashar exhibited a fine defence and he also won points at crucial stages.
Meanwhile, chairman PVF Ch. Mohammad Yaqoob said that the performance against Australia was encouraging one, though Pakistan lost it by a narrow margin. And against India, he said, the victory was a worthy one as the arch-rival was spending huge budget on its national team.
Yaqoob said many countries had contacted Aimal to play in their professional leagues. Aimal, he said, had received an offer of Rs7 to 8 million for a league of three months. It may be pointed out that a number of Pakistani players like Murad, Mubashar and Wasim are already playing league in different countries. He appealed to the Pakistan Sports Board to keep continue the contract with the South Korean coach of the Pakistan team as the team has been improving gradually after his induction. He said it was also important to keep him as Sri Lanka and India having the foreign coaches would be the close rivals of Pakistan in the upcoming South Asian Games being held in Nepal in December this year.
Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2019
Comments (18)
Congratulations
Both are poor in this game.
Well done boys....!
@Desi Dimag, Pakistan is far better than India, check how close the qrt final between Aus v Pak was. Hence Pakistan is not poor as you claim.
Australia is one of the tops teams in this sport.
Well done Pakistan.
Bravo Pakistan. Heartiest Congratulations.
Good news - keep it up guys. I think the result against Australia was even more encouraging. Hope Pakistan improves in sports.
@Desi Dimag, However, one did better than other as well. Its glass half full rather half empty.
Congrats
Tons of congratulations.
Congratulations team Pakistan!
Finally nation manged to beat India at something
Some solace
We finished 7th, yet celebrating our win against India. Our mindset will have to change. We were happy to crash out of WC because India lost to NZ in the semis. We need to eye the ultimate price, rather than trying to go one up against India
congrats;@ last
Welldone boys. Its amazing what you do with just sheer determinatation despite lack of financial assistance and facilities.
@Desi Dimag, You are an expert in this game??!
Congrats... another achievement after CT.
Atleast Pakistan has beaten India somewhere!! Should have been a headline news and public holiday declared for this amazing victory!!!!!!!!