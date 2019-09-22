DAWN.COM

Nine of 14 Civil Hospital Karachi ambulances out of order

PPIUpdated September 22, 2019

Nine ambulances of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi have been out of order for several months and no attempt has been made by the hospital administration to get them repaired, sources in the CHK said on Saturday. — AFP/File
KARACHI: Nine ambulances of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi have been out of order for several months and no attempt has been made by the hospital administration to get them repaired, sources in the CHK said on Saturday.

They said there were 14 ambulances in the hospital for patients and of them nine were out of order with varying problems. They said that now only five ambulances were being used for transporting patients and staff.

The sources said the operational ambulances also required maintenance on an urgent basis. They further said that nine ambulances, including two Mercedes, four Hi-roof vans, a Toyota ambulance, were parked in the hospital as they were not roadworthy.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2019

