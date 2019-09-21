Terror allegations were hurtful but we will not be deterred: Mohsin Dawar

MNA Mohsin Dawar following his release from jail on Saturday, took to Twitter to express his continued "zeal and enthusiasm" in countering what he claimed was "state oppression", saying that although the "allegation of violence against us was hurtful [...] it will not deter us from our path, which is the path of non-violence".

Dawar — along with MNA Ali Wazir — had been named in a police report following a clash in May between PTM members and Army personnel near the Kharqamar check post in North Waziristan, which had resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

Dawar was booked under various charges, including murder, attempted murder, terrorism and interference in official affairs and subsequently jailed in June.

The MNA, terming the incident as a "tragedy", said it would go down in history as an example of the "state's brutal response to peaceful protest".

He alleged that the state had "piled up even more violations of human rights and decency" in how it had treated him and Wazir.

"The most hurtful in all of this was the allegation of violence against us preachers of non-violence. But all of this will not deter us from our goal, which is to win peace and equal rights for our people and it will also not deter us from our path, which is the path of non-violence," he asserted.

The member of parliament emphasised that jail was but a small price and that "we are willing to lay our lives for our people".

Dawar also thanked "all those who raised their voice" for their release. "There are too many names but one that I must mention is [Bilawal Bhutto Zardari] for his unwavering support both in and out of parliament."

Take a look: Bilawal reiterates demand for production orders for MNAs Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir

"Ours is a long struggle, and it is not only for the benefits of Pashtuns but for every victim of state oppression in this country. Pakistan's biggest weakness is the silence of its good people. This status quo will end only when when enough good people speak up," he said, calling upon people to not remain bystanders.

On Wednesday, the Bannu bench of the high court headed by Justice Nasir Mehfooz had conditionally accepted bail petitions of the MNAs on the condition of furnishing two surety bonds of Rs1 million each. The court directed the two lawmakers to appear before a relevant police officer once a month and barred them from travelling out of the country.