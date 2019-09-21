Cleric held on charge of molesting student in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A cleric has been arrested on the charge of sexually molesting a madressah student in Dhamial area of Saddar Bairooni police on Friday.

The arrest was made on the basis of a medical examination of the 12-year-old student.

Police said after the incident was brought to the notice of CPO Mohammad Faisal Rana, he directed SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal to take action against the suspect after conducting a medical examination of the child.

After the police swung into action, the suspect along with other people tried to prove himself innocent and shouted anti-police slogans.

After medical examination proved that the child had been abused, the suspect was taken into custody.

However, the police have decided to conduct a DNA test.

A case was registered with the police on the complaint of the victim’s father.

SP Iqbal said: “All measures will be taken to investigate the case on merit, including conducting a DNA test and other legal formalities.”

The CPO directed the SP to probe whether the cleric had also molested any other child and if any such report comes to surface, separate FIR may be registered for each crime.

If the family does not want to become a complainant due to social pressure, police will be the complainant in the FIR, the CPO added.

