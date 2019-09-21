'Save our future': Students across the world march to demand climate action

The global climate strike is inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Hundreds of thousands of students and workers left their schools, colleges and offices on Friday to take to the streets around the globe and demand that world leaders take urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe.

The global climate strike, inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, kicked off in the Pacific islands and followed the rising sun across Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia and then Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

It will culminate in New York when Thunberg, who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, will spearhead a rally at the United Nations headquarters, where heads of government are due to gather for a climate summit next week.

“This is about my future, not only my future, but the future of my entire generation and all the generations to come after ours,” said Tristan Vancleef, 16, among around 15,000 demonstrators who marched through the centre of Brussels.

Banners at the Brussels march included “Cool kids save the hot planet”, “I won't go to school until you make it cool” and “If it's melted it's ruined”.

Protesters are calling on governments to take immediate action to limit the harmful effects of man-made climate change.

Social media posts showed scores of demonstrations, ranging from a few dozen primary school children in Abuja, Nigeria, to tens of thousands of people in cities from Hamburg, in Germany; to Melbourne, Australia; Kabul, Afghanistan; Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi among 26 cities in Pakistan; and major cities in India.

“Our future on your shoulders,” read one banner stretched across a street by students in Berlin.

“Our oceans are rising, so are we,” was a popular slogan on placards, including one carried by a student in school uniform in Melbourne and another by a girl wearing a facemask in Kolkata, in eastern India.

Students take part in the Climate March in Lahore. — AP

People pose for a photograph during the Global Climate Strike march in in Istanbul, Turkey. — AFP

A student poses for a photograph during the Global Climate Strike march at Foley Square in New York.— AFP

Students pose for a photograph during the Global Climate Strike march at Foley Square in New York.— AFP

Activists stage a die-in as a part of the Global Climate Strike in Budapest, Hungary, September 20, 2019. — Reuters

Young protesters march as part of the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Vienna, Austria. — Reuters

Activists participate in a rally demanding action on climate change in Bucharest, Romania, September 20, 2019. — Reuters

Youths hold placards in Islamabad as they march for a climate strike to protest against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown and environmental pollution.— AFP

Youths hold placards in Islamabad as they march for a climate strike to protest against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown. — AFP

Citizens in Islamabad take to streets for a climate strike to protest against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown.— AFP

Youths participate in a march in Islamabad for a climate strike to protest against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown.— AFP

Another student holds up a sign during the Global Climate Strike march at Foley Square in New York.1 AFP

Activists gather in John Marshall Park for the Global Climate Strike protests on in Washington, United States. — AFP

Protesters stand on blocks of ice while standing under gallows during the "Fridays for Future" demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin as a protest for climate action. — AFP

Protesters carry a giant inflatable globe inscribed with the words: "There is no planet B" during a protest for climate action in Berlin.— AFP

A protester smiles during a demonstration for climate protection in Abuja, Nigeria September 20, 2019. — Reuters

Activists participate in a rally demanding action on climate change in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 20, 2019. — Reuters

A child wears a sign as activists take part in a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York.— Reuters

Young activists and their supporters rally for action on climate change in New York City. — AFP

Young activists and their supporters rally for action on climate change in New York City. — AFP

Students hold banners during a climate protest in Dublin, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. — AP

Activists participate in a rally demanding action on climate change in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 20, 2019. — Reuters

People hold banners during climate change demonstration in Zagreb, Croatia, September 20, 2019. — Reuters

A young demonstrator holds placard reading "There's no planet B" as she takes part in a "Fridays For Future" demonstration calling for climate action in the streets of Warsaw.— AFP

Demonstrators sits with banners during the Global Climate strike march on September 20, 2019 in Thies, Senegal. — AFP

A little girl hods a doll next to a banner that reads "Ecological Meltdown" during a Climate Change protest in Bucharest, Romania. — AP.

People hold placards during the Global Climate Strike at Raadhuspladsen in Copenhagen, Denmark. — Reuters

Activists attend an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.— Reuters

Students cheer during a protest organized by the US Youth Climate Strike outside of Miami Beach City Hall, as part of a global day of climate action. — AP

Children hold signs as they take part in a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike in Manhattan in New York. — Reuters

Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India. — Reuters

Young people participate in a protest organized by 'Fridays for Future Vienna' at Heldenplatz in Vienna, Austria.— AFP

People take part in a protest for climate action as part of a Global Climate action day in Abuja.— AFP

A woman chants slogans against the recent forest fires, during a global protest on climate change in La Paz, Bolivia.— AP

People attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20, 2019. — Reuters

Climate protesters demonstrate in London, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. — AP

Climate protesters demonstrate in front of the gate to Downing Street in London.— AP

An environmental activist from Japan (C) performs an act during a demonstration against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown and environmental pollution in India. — AFP