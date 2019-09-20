PM Imran reaches US to speak about Kashmir, contemporary issues at UNGA, other forums
Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the United States to highlight the situation in occupied Kashmir at the UN General Assembly session and other forums. He had left for the US after wrapping up a visit to Saudi Arabia.
According to the Foreign Office (FO), PM Imran will lead the Pakistan delegation during the high-profile week of the UN General Assembly Session in New York from September 21-27.
"The prime minister will deliver his address to the UNGA on Friday, September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions," an FO statement said, adding that the premier will also articulate Pakistan’s perspective on some key contemporary issues.
Know more: UN rights chief 'deeply concerned' about impact of Indian govt's actions on rights of Kashmiris
"Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasised through myriad engagements," it added.
The FO said the prime minister would hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.
"The prime minister will also attend and speak at side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech, and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan," read the statement.
"A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly sidelines," it added.
According to the FO, the premier will also interact with a cross-section of international media outlets and hold meetings with editorial boards.
"The prime minister’s speaking engagements at leading think-tanks and meetings with heads of major international human rights organisations are also envisaged," the FO said.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also attend the UNGA session, interact with his counterparts from various countries, and address important ministerial meetings especially the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.
During the premier's visit to Saudi Arabia this week, he apprised King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of the latest developments in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Comments (41)
World will support Pakistan. Inshallah
@Aabid "World will support Pakistan. Inshallah"
Sure. Pakistan will get the same support as it got so far.
How did he travel there? Commercial airline or private jet. ;)
@Swiss Neutral, every support needs enticing bait.
Modi has picked the wrong guy. IK is patient, but stops at nothing short of complete victory.
Does he really have plan? No plan just wandering and makes things more difficult than solving
Kashmir issue will Die Down after UNGA speach
Pakistan PM's effort will not cut much ice in view of Pakistan's own human rights record.
Qatar airways?
Imran Khan is a great leader.
Priorities should be the alleviation of Kashmiris problems. So far in 70 years the self proclaimed leaders under different flags & brands have prolonged their rule in Kashmir, and delivered nothing. Today they are in protective safe custody in 5 Stars accommodation. India & Pak must talk to resolve the matter, instead egoism & blame game.
Makes no difference
Goodluck IK.
Only meeting with Malaysia and Turkey?
PM, we love you!
@Mahmood , Cannot one avoid such empty comments?
India cannot further fooled the world.They are already exposed.You cannot rule a place by putting curfew,lockdown,No communication of any type,courts not working and entire population of 8 million controlled by security personnel exceeding 800000.
@Aabid, Nope. You got that wrong.
@Swiss Neutral,
Wait and see when that fascist gets tried for war crimes!
@Aabid, which world are you living in brother?
India, here he comes.
good luck.
@Mahmood , Commercial.
@Mahmood , is it your problem man?
Even if nations support, what can they do? What could China do?
@Aabid, keep dreaming.
@Mahmood , Air India
Flying Saudi Airlines this time?
What is expected to happen after so much discussion on Kashmir?
UNSC is a proxy ...nothing will change india position
@Fastrack, Keep dreaming.
@bhaRAT©, If wishes were horses....
Best of luck.
@Fastrack, Sorry... Modi did not select IK. He is elected PM and doesn't involve in PM selection of the neighbouring countries.
@Fastrack, Let's see
Why Saudi Airlines?
@Mahmood , a cheap question not worth answering
@bhaRAT©, day dreaming
Any misadventure on Modi trump meeting by anybody will give more damage.
@Indian,
The guilty speaks up.
I didn't even name the fascist!
@Aftab, Let's see.how he answers hard questions .Then people will find him relevant.