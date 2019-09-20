DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 20, 2019

IMF mission chief visits power minister, discusses reforms

Tahir SheraniSeptember 20, 2019

Email

International Monitory Fund Middle East and Central Asia Mission Chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo. — AFP/File
International Monitory Fund Middle East and Central Asia Mission Chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo. — AFP/File

International Monitory Fund (IMF) Pakistan, Middle East and Central Asia Mission Chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo on Friday called on Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan at his office and reportedly expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the power sector, terming it encouraging.

According to a press release, issued by the power division, Rigo appreciated efforts made by the division towards meeting its targets. He also appreciated efforts towards formulating the new renewable energy policy, the release.

The IMF mission chief said that power is an integral part of the IMF programme. He appreciated the shift towards utilisation of indigenous resources leading towards the reduction of prices of electricity in the country.

The development, he said, will ultimately benefit all walks of life.

The minister alsoo informed the IMF delegation regarding achievements made by the division pertaining to "record recoveries" and reduction in line losses. He said that due to the concerted efforts of the power division, the circular debt had shown considerable reduction in growth.

According to the statement, the circular debt had been growing at the rate of Rs38 billion per month, while its growth at the end of the last financial year was reduced to Rs26bn per month.

In July 2019, results were even more encouraging as growth was further arrested to Rs18bn per month, the minister said; adding that a comprehensive campaign against power theft and defaulters was yielding results.

Omar Ayub Khan also apprised the delegation on the technical and system improvement measures undertaken by the power division. He further said that 80 per cent of the total feeders in the country are now load management free.

He also informed the delegation about the new policy under which the government is aiming to increase the share of indigenous resources in power generation and cutting down the prices of electricity for consumers besides reducing dependency on imported fuels.

"We intend to increase the share of indigenous resources upto 75pc," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
PowerTheft
Sep 20, 2019 07:14pm

Increase in traffic..IMF is happy...Poor Pakistanis !

Recommend 0
Waqas
Sep 20, 2019 07:16pm

Great work Omar.

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 20, 2019 07:23pm

Power sector control was key to drive other economic indicators.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Closing minds?

Closing minds?

Attempts to control every aspect of student life betray a deep distrust of young people.

Editorial

September 20, 2019

Media courts

For the government to insert itself into the system that regulates the media presents an obvious conflict of interest.
Updated September 20, 2019

Khursheed Shah’s arrest

SENIOR PPP politician and lawmaker Khursheed Shah has landed where he was expected to a long time ago. He belongs to...
September 20, 2019

Nimrita’s death

THE jury is still out on the details surrounding the death of Nimrita Chandani, a final-year student at the Bibi...
September 19, 2019

Trump on Kashmir

On the ground in IHK, there is no sign that India is ready to abandon its cruel methods of subjugation.
September 19, 2019

Kasur’s fault line

ONCE again, protests have erupted in the city of Kasur over the sexual abuse and murder of children, and parents are...
September 19, 2019

Heart disease prevention

EXPERTS have suggested that more than 40 people die of heart disease every hour in Pakistan. Until three years ago,...