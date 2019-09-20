DAWN.COM

Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan from October 14-18

Dawn.comUpdated September 20, 2019

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. — Photo courtesy Kensington Palace Twitter
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will pay an official visit to Pakistan from October 14-18, the Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

Before their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre in London on October 2, which will be hosted by Prince Karim Aga Khan.

William and Kate's visit to Pakistan was first announced in late June. It is the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade.

The royal couple’s visit, requested by Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, shows London’s renewed interest in Pakistan.

Pakistan had welcomed the announcement of the visit, with its ambassador to Britain Nafees Zakaria tweeting: “Upcoming Royal visit reflects the importance UK attaches to Pakistan. Both countries enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen them further.”

The visit comes 13 years after Charles and Camilla — the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwell — toured the country in 2006.

But Pakistan still vividly remembers the late Princess Diana’s visit in 1996.

She travelled to Islamabad, scenic northern areas and Lahore, where she was welcomed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, the current prime minister.

Diana — who was friends with Imran Khan — also attended a fundraising event of his Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Britain is home to more than a million people of Pakistani origin, making it the largest Pakistani diaspora in Europe.

Bilateral trade was worth almost $4 billion in 2017, with the UK currently Pakistan’s third-largest source of foreign investment after China and the Netherlands, according to Britain’s Department of International Trade.

British Airways also landed back in Pakistan earlier this year, in a major vote of confidence from a Western airline, after suspending operations due to security fears over a decade ago.

Hamid Shafiq
Sep 20, 2019 06:37pm

Welcome His and her excellencies

Recommend 0
Asif Kashmiri
Sep 20, 2019 06:48pm

Warm welcome

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Sep 20, 2019 07:13pm

They are both lovely. Welcome to Pakistan

Recommend 0
Karim Chema
Sep 20, 2019 07:17pm

Welcome to our beautiful country! Hope you will Have a nice time.

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Sep 20, 2019 07:29pm

Why not? London mayor is a Pakistani.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 20, 2019 07:40pm

. . . William and Kate's visit to Pakistan is the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade. . . .

Recommend 0

