DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 20, 2019

Pakistan Army major, sepoy martyred in IED explosion near Afghan border: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated September 20, 2019

Email

Maj Adeel Shahid (L) and Sepoy Faraz Hussain. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Maj Adeel Shahid (L) and Sepoy Faraz Hussain. — Photo courtesy ISPR

A major and a sepoy of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Mohmand tribal district, the military's media wing said on Friday.

Maj Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain "fell victim to an IED planted by terrorists from across the border", the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

The squad under the martyred officer was supervising fencing work in an area "which carried [a] critical infiltration route", the ISPR added.

Maj Adeel belonged Karachi while Sepoy Faraz hailed from Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident comes less than a week after four soldiers of the Army were martyred and one other was injured in two separate incidents of firing by militants near the Afghan border.

The first of those incidents had occurred in North Waziristan tribal district, where miscreants had opened fire on a routine patrolling party of security forces near the Abba Khel area of Spinwam tehsil, claiming the life of Sepoy Akhtar Hussain, 23. Two miscreants were also killed in the subsequent exchange of fire.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the ambush.

In the second incident in Dir, suspected terrorists had opened fire from across the Pak-Afghan border on Pakistan Army troops who were busy in border fencing. Three soldiers were martyred.

Following the attacks, the Foreign Office had summoned the Afghan Charge d’ Affairs to lodge a formal protest against the firing incidents.

Pakistan has already fenced over 900-km-portion of the Afghan border in an attempt to prevent movement of miscreants and terrorists between the two countries.

Pakistani forces have also conducted a series of operations against militant groups in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the years. While officials say the area has largely been pacified, small attacks continue to take place.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ash Man
Sep 20, 2019 03:55pm

How can IEDs be planted by someone from across the border. And if it can be done it’s a very bad situation for the soldiers.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 20, 2019 04:00pm

RIP..Top Brass of Pak Army should stop political agenda focus on safety and security

Recommend 0
SHARAT GUPTA
Sep 20, 2019 04:03pm

The irony is that the killers, claim themselves to be freedom fighters. While the victims call them Terrorists. So term Terrorist & freedom fighters, depend on which side of the border you are.

Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Sep 20, 2019 04:07pm

Very unfortunate...RIP

Recommend 0
ahmedj
Sep 20, 2019 04:08pm

Fencing to continue with controlled crossing points for the locals who have tribal connections, relatives and grazing grounds on both sides of the borders.

Recommend 0
Pak1
Sep 20, 2019 04:16pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Adeel
Sep 20, 2019 04:19pm

RIP!

Recommend 0
M
Sep 20, 2019 04:20pm

Penetrate inside Afghan intelligence. Have youth on borders. Train 40 lakhs armed volunteers immediately to place on all borders.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Closing minds?

Closing minds?

Attempts to control every aspect of student life betray a deep distrust of young people.

Editorial

September 20, 2019

Media courts

For the government to insert itself into the system that regulates the media presents an obvious conflict of interest.
Updated September 20, 2019

Khursheed Shah’s arrest

SENIOR PPP politician and lawmaker Khursheed Shah has landed where he was expected to a long time ago. He belongs to...
September 20, 2019

Nimrita’s death

THE jury is still out on the details surrounding the death of Nimrita Chandani, a final-year student at the Bibi...
September 19, 2019

Trump on Kashmir

On the ground in IHK, there is no sign that India is ready to abandon its cruel methods of subjugation.
September 19, 2019

Kasur’s fault line

ONCE again, protests have erupted in the city of Kasur over the sexual abuse and murder of children, and parents are...
September 19, 2019

Heart disease prevention

EXPERTS have suggested that more than 40 people die of heart disease every hour in Pakistan. Until three years ago,...