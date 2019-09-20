Tens of thousands to take part in global climate protests today

A citizen-led initiative of a climate march, organised by Climate Action Now, will be held today across Pakistan, marking climate strikes in other countries to help stop global warming.

More than 26 cities and towns will be taking part in the march all over the country, including Mardan, Mithi, Thatta, Kasur, Kotli, Chagai, Killa Abdullah, Peshawar, Chitral, Gilgit, etc.

According to the organisers, demonstrations in Faislabad, Peshawar, Ghotki and Mardan have already started.

Meherbano Raja, a climate activist and part of the organising committee, said they were expecting everyone to gather at the Lahore Press Club at 3pm, and then starting the march at 4pm. The same time has been set for the march at Karachi's Frere Hall.

“It will be youth led because they are the most affected generation and so they will be leading from the front,” she said. “These will include school students too.”

More than 5,000 events are planned worldwide for what is expected to be one of the largest-ever collective calls to action in a movement fuelled by social media under the hashtag #climatestrike.

In New York, 1.1 million students in around 1,800 public schools have been permitted to skip school.

Dubbed the "Fridays for Future" movement, the campaign wants children around the world to take a more active role in persuading adults to treat climate change more seriously.

They are demanding politicians and businesses take the drastic action needed to stop global warming, which scientists warn will lead to environmental catastrophe under current trends.

Australia

Protesters with placards participate in the Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Sydney on Friday. ─ AP

Some of the first rallies kicked off in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, and the national capital, Canberra. Australian demonstrators called for their nation, which is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Organisers estimate more than 300,000 protesters have taken to Australian streets.

Australia’s acting prime minister has described ongoing climate rallies as “just a disruption” that should have been held on a weekend to avoid inconveniencing communities.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack says students would learn more at school than at protests.

Thailand

Young environmental activists play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok on Friday. ─ Reuters

More than 200 young people in Thailand stormed into the environment ministry and dropped to the ground feigning death as they demanded government action on climate change.

The young strikers were chanting “Save our Earth” as they marched into the government compound, before lying down on the ground to play dead.

“This is what will happen if we don’t act on climate change now,” said one of the strike leaders, Nanticha Ocharoenchai, 21.

An official at the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment was supportive of the student action.

“This is how the young people express their concerns, which we deem as a good sign and not at all a nuisance,” Adisorn Noochdumrong, deputy permanent secretary of the ministry, told Reuters.

