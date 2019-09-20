DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 20, 2019

Pakistanis answer call to march against climate change in vast global protest

Dawn.com | Agencies | Sana AliUpdated September 20, 2019

Email

Students, children, and civil society members marching to raise awareness for action against climate change. — Climate Action Now Pakistan's Twitter account
Students, children, and civil society members marching to raise awareness for action against climate change. — Climate Action Now Pakistan's Twitter account

A citizen-led initiative of a climate march, organised by Climate Action Now, was held on Friday across Pakistan, joining climate strikes in other countries to help stop global warming.

More than 26 cities and towns took part in the march all over the country, including Mardan, Mithi, Thatta, Kasur, Kotli, Chagai, Killa Abdullah, Peshawar, Chitral, Gilgit, etc.

Read more: Fearing for their future, Karachi's youth march against climate change

Meherbano Raja, a climate activist and part of the organising committee, said Lahore's participants were asked to gather at the Lahore Press Club at 3pm.

“It will be youth led because they are the most affected generation and so they will be leading from the front,” she said, ahead of the march. “These will include school students too.”

In Karachi, protestors gathered at the Frere Hall at 4pm. Artist and teacher Yasir Husain along with Zehra Zaidi of Karachi Citizen Lab started the event.

A protestor in Karachi displays a sign "Killing Nemo" highlighting the menace of sea pollution that has swept the globe. — Sana Ali
A protestor in Karachi displays a sign "Killing Nemo" highlighting the menace of sea pollution that has swept the globe. — Sana Ali

Cultural activist Sheema Kermani, while addressing a charged group of people, said that everyone should be involved in the event "because it (climate change) is going to affect us all".

She said the aim of the march was to bring climate change to the knowledge of the government as they are responsible for environmental emergencies.

As the crowds begun to swell, protestors started chanting: “What do we want? Climate justice!”

15 -year-old Rimsha from SMB Fatima Jinnah also addressed the gathering, calling attention to the fact that people are no longer able to breathe fresh air.

Rimsha Ali, 15, a student of Fatima Jinnah Government School, speaking about the injustice of children being affected, in Karachi. — Climate Action Now! Pakistan's Twitter account
Rimsha Ali, 15, a student of Fatima Jinnah Government School, speaking about the injustice of children being affected, in Karachi. — Climate Action Now! Pakistan's Twitter account

"If people love their families and their country, they must understand their responsibilities [towards the environment]," she said.

Celebrities as well as leaders, including Senator Sherry Rehman, called on people to participate in the climate march.

More than 5,000 events were planned worldwide for what was one of the largest-ever collective calls to action in a movement fuelled by social media under the hashtag #climatestrike.

In New York, 1.1 million students in around 1,800 public schools were permitted to skip school.

A large inflatable globe is bounced through the crowd as thousands of protestors, many of them school students, gather in Sydney on Friday, calling for action to guard against climate change. — AP
A large inflatable globe is bounced through the crowd as thousands of protestors, many of them school students, gather in Sydney on Friday, calling for action to guard against climate change. — AP

Dubbed the "Fridays for Future" movement, the campaign wants children around the world to take a more active role in persuading adults to treat climate change more seriously.

They are demanding politicians and businesses take the drastic action needed to stop global warming, which scientists warn will lead to environmental catastrophe under current trends.

Afghanistan

In the Afghan capital Kabul, where people are dying every day in horrific bomb attacks, a young generation, worried that if war doesn't kill them climate change will, took part in the global climate strike.

About 100 young people, with several young women in the front carrying a banner emblazoned with “Fridays for future”, marched through central Kabul, following behind an armored personnel carrier deployed for their protection as well as half a dozen army personnel with automatic rifles scattered behind them and along the route.

Fardeen Barakzai, one of the organisers and head of the local save-the-climate group called Oxygen said “we want to do our part. We as the youth of our country know the problem of climate change. We know war can kill a group of people ... the problem in Afghanistan is our leaders are fighting for power but the real power is in nature.”

Australia

Protesters with placards participate in the Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Sydney on Friday. ─ AP
Protesters with placards participate in the Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Sydney on Friday. ─ AP

Some of the first rallies kicked off in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, and the national capital, Canberra. Australian demonstrators called for their nation, which is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Organisers estimated more than 300,000 protesters took to Australian streets.

Australia’s acting prime minister has described ongoing climate rallies as “just a disruption” that should have been held on a weekend to avoid inconveniencing communities.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack said students would learn more at school than at protests.

Germany

In Germany, which has seen large-scale climate rallies for over a year, police said 17,000 people had gathered in the southwestern city of Freiburg, one of 500 cities across the country where protests were planned.

In the capital Berlin and Germany’s financial hub of Frankfurt some protesters staged brief road blockades to highlight their demands for a drastic reduction in the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, to which transport is a major contributor.

Under pressure from sustained protests over the past months, the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to announce a package of measures to reduce Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions later today.

India

Demonstrations were held in India's cities, including Mumbai and New Delhi — one of the world’s most polluted cities.

Dozens of students and environmental activists chanted “We want climate action” and “I want to breathe clean” at a rally outside the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

They carried banners with some displaying messages like “There is no Earth B.”

Philippines

Environmental activists hold placards during a rally outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday at suburban Quezon city, Philippines. ─ AP
Environmental activists hold placards during a rally outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday at suburban Quezon city, Philippines. ─ AP

Thousands protested in the Philippines, which experts say faces threats from rising sea levels and increasingly violent storms.

"There are a lot of people here who can feel the effects of climate change already, for example with typhoons," Yanna Palo, 23, told AFP at a rally in the capital Manila.

"I don't know if we're on the frontline of the fight against climate change, but I hope so."

Thailand

Young environmental activists play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok on Friday. ─ Reuters
Young environmental activists play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok on Friday. ─ Reuters

More than 200 young people in Thailand stormed into the environment ministry and dropped to the ground feigning death as they demanded government action on climate change.

The young strikers were chanting “Save our Earth” as they marched into the government compound, before lying down on the ground to play dead.

“This is what will happen if we don’t act on climate change now,” said one of the strike leaders, Nanticha Ocharoenchai, 21.

An official at the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment was supportive of the student action.

“This is how the young people express their concerns, which we deem as a good sign and not at all a nuisance,” Adisorn Noochdumrong, deputy permanent secretary of the ministry, told Reuters.

United Kingdom

Thousands of school pupils and their adult supporters gathered outside the British Parliament in London to demand “climate justice” and stronger action to tackle global warming.

A large crowd filled London's government district, and there were also rallies in UK cities including Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast, as part of a “Global Climate Strike.”

Some demonstrators held home-made placards with slogans including “Don't be a fossil fool” and “Make our planet Greta again,” a reference to 17-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who sparked the global climate strike movement.

The British government said it endorsed the protesters' message, but didn't condone skipping school.

Jessica Ahmed, a 16-year-old London student, said that “if politicians were taking the appropriate action we need and had been taking this action a long time ago when it was recognized the world was changing in a negative way, then I would not have to be skipping school. I would be doing the maths exam I have studied for.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (46)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
US Citizen
Sep 20, 2019 12:06pm

This is pathetic most polluted cities in word are from china , india and pakistan . what a joke ?

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 20, 2019 12:07pm

Why I get a feel Pakistan is in Nehru Mode under PM Khan and India is going under Zia Mode under Narendra.

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Sep 20, 2019 12:08pm

Without population control these marches,protests are worth nothing.

Recommend 0
ROCKY
Sep 20, 2019 12:23pm

Looks like only jalsa in naya Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Dastan
Sep 20, 2019 12:42pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, I agree - there's a lot of similarity between Modi and Zia and likewise in terms of planning and development PM Khan has similarity with Nehru.

Recommend 0
sunny
Sep 20, 2019 12:59pm

I am not sure the average Pakistani even understands what climate change is leave alone its ramifications

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 20, 2019 12:59pm

Talking and protesting about climate change around the world only be fruitful when developed and undeveloped nations take concrete step to change climate.

An international law needs to be made and implemented all over the world strictly and compliance report should be submitted as what steps are taken by each country.

Any country lacking in taking immediate steps for changing climate should be imposed with heavy penalties and fines in addition to imposing economic sanctions from World Bank and IMF.

Let's us save cutting trees and planting more and more trees whether in jungles or in the thickly populated cities to save precious human lives and future generations.

Climate change should be treated as a "human cause" irrespective of friction among the countries and political disputes.

If any country would not cooperate in taking steps in changing climate would mean that a particular country is not interested in saving its own citizens from the negative impact of increasing the heat.

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Sep 20, 2019 01:02pm

Pointless. Marches doesn’t help the climate. Only trying to score brownie points. Take REAL actions.

Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 20, 2019 01:04pm

Stop eating meat thats the best way yo save environment

Recommend 0
jk
Sep 20, 2019 01:19pm

Go vegetarian.. be a vegan...!

Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Sep 20, 2019 01:20pm

These marches and empty gestures are dramatic but mean very little. The urgent need is for sustainable action by all people at global level to take practical steps to save the environment and stop climate change. In Pakistan, instead of these useless activities, we should start by these basic five steps: (a) stop wasting water at all levels make a national water management plan (b) plant more trees and at the same time save old growth forests don't cut them down ban (c) minimise use of gas-guzzling cars especially big SUVS and luxury vehicles and instead walk or use bicycles or public transport (d) replace as much as possible fossil fuels by clean energy and (e) make and implement a proper pollution and solid waste management national strategy.

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Sep 20, 2019 01:20pm

What this rally is going to yeild ?

Recommend 0
Dvs
Sep 20, 2019 01:21pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, do you want Rahul Gandhi ? He is free take it

Recommend 0
Anand, BN
Sep 20, 2019 01:23pm

If such marches help in controlling global warming and climate change on this planet, it would have long been a different world and a different climate we all would have been living. Humans themselves have to control their life styles and activities to control climatic conditions. Whom such marches awaken and for whom these are meant for ? Only humans need to introspect themselves rather than indulge in such tamashas.

Recommend 0
Baleshwar
Sep 20, 2019 01:39pm

@US Citizen,
"This is pathetic most polluted cities in word are from china , india and pakistan . what a joke ?"

Most of the CO2 / other pollutants emitted by aeroplanes flying over US is thrown over this region because of wind direction.

Recommend 0
amir_indian
Sep 20, 2019 01:40pm

In a first of its kind symbolic effort by India at the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW ‘Gandhi Solar Park’ next week during his visit to the world organisation, a gesture that highlights India’s willingness to go beyond the talk on climate change. At a contribution of about one million dollars, India has gifted solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters here, one panel each for every 193 UN Member State.

Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 20, 2019 01:42pm

All the while building heavily polluting coal power stations.

Recommend 0
ashok
Sep 20, 2019 01:44pm

Futile attempt to image makeover. You could have contributed by reducing pollution at home.

Recommend 0
Mereen
Sep 20, 2019 01:49pm

Proud to be a Pakistani!

Recommend 0
Dr Amir Khan
Sep 20, 2019 01:53pm

We are among the worst performers in environmental protection. I suggest every Pakistani should join the march. Do it in Muzaffarabad to show your solidarity with environment.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Sep 20, 2019 02:01pm

@US Citizen, And USA is the Highest polluter among all

Recommend 0
Shah
Sep 20, 2019 02:39pm

@US Citizen, Three worst polluters in the world are China, USA and India. Pakistan´s footprint is actually very low compared to its population. Also, Europe and America became developed on the cost of global climate change which is affecting the poor countries across the world. These Western countries must take responsibility being the most rich and help the poor countries to overcome this global crisis.

Recommend 0
Shah
Sep 20, 2019 02:42pm

@ROCKY, I fail to understand why people are against people who march for issues they believe in. Isn't this freedom in acton? Can we ever imagine such gatherings in totalitarian countries or even in Kashmir which is placed under house arrest? One can only imagine how many Kashmiris have died in their homes because of hunger, thirst and lack of medicines. The whole point in staging salsas is to send signals to the politicians to live up to their responsibilities.

Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN RAI
Sep 20, 2019 02:52pm

@US Citizen, FYI - most green states are India and China. In India Air pollution is more because of high rate of construction is going on. Moreover we don't need these Protests, what we need is to celebrate an environment solution day

Recommend 0
Neo
Sep 20, 2019 03:18pm

If people can just clean up after themselves, it would be a start.

Recommend 0
Ata
Sep 20, 2019 03:20pm

@US Citizen, Says the guy who's President doesn't believe in climate change. Also that US is the largest emitter of harmful gasses (including Trump) in the world. At least, we do do believe in climate change.

Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 20, 2019 03:26pm

@US Citizen, Do you know which country produces largest amount of CO2? Its US followed by China. not INDIA or PAKISTAN

Recommend 0
Anti_Corruption-Pakistani
Sep 20, 2019 03:32pm

So many trees cut to make paper these marching Pakistanis are holding , do we really care about climate change ?

Recommend 0
Khanchin
Sep 20, 2019 03:40pm

Focus on economy ... have a march for economy development .... please don’t misguide poor people

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Sep 20, 2019 03:51pm

If we could teach our students in madrassas about the threat of the climate change to our planet, that will be also helpful. Pakistan lags so far behind in social consciousness that it is shameful and embarrassing. I hope there is a huge turnout of the people against the treats of the climate change.

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 20, 2019 03:55pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, So very true. I agree with you 100%.

Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Sep 20, 2019 04:51pm

Why invest our time in such Protests, Marches. We can individually buy neem plants and plant them in road divider with 4-5 ft. gaps. The more we plant the better for our future generation.

Recommend 0
shah
Sep 20, 2019 06:14pm

On this overpopulated planet mankind has pumped enough CO2 into the atmosphere which has destroyed the echo system. And is pumping more and more CO2 in the atmosphere (in the name of economic progress) to totally destroy this planet. In the end planet will take revenge and will destroy the whole mankind.

Recommend 0
Mumbai_Man
Sep 20, 2019 06:44pm

This march is totally meanongless Instead march should be against economy globally.

Recommend 0
Fahad
Sep 20, 2019 06:48pm

@sunny, you are right sir... that is why we marched and had speeches in local language so people understand... I agree its not enough but as students and citizens we have to play our part

Recommend 0
El
Sep 20, 2019 07:11pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Because you have forgotten your true roots and got misfed along the lines of history and your own ancestors.

Recommend 0
RAJASHEKAR T S
Sep 20, 2019 07:20pm

Going veg and going green would contribute immensely for global warming and global climate change

Recommend 0
GT
Sep 20, 2019 07:20pm

convince China to convert the coal power plants that were installed as part of CEPC into solar plants or windmill farms.

Recommend 0
Saeeds
Sep 20, 2019 07:34pm

I am pretty sure non of these marcher ever planted a single tree in there life. This is very much true for Pakistani people for sure. Protesters for climate change are like any street hoodlum. They want to bullies companies who providing jobs to hard working people .

Recommend 0
Dr. Kartikay Pandey
Sep 20, 2019 08:35pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Pakistan is still paying the price of Zia's legacy.

Recommend 0
hamza khan
Sep 20, 2019 08:48pm

@Dinesh , your country has to do that, given its fantastic (read horrendous) pollution record.

Recommend 0
RNS
Sep 20, 2019 09:26pm

99.5% Of Pakistanis could not care less...They have their own more immediate personal worries and financial and survival concerns, most will see this as a rich nation's worries.

Recommend 0
pakRAT©
Sep 20, 2019 09:27pm

Do these Pakistanis protesters know that in this age China is setting up coal fired plants in Thar in Pakistan??? How much pollution it is going to cause??

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Sep 20, 2019 09:30pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, because feeling has no taxes.

Recommend 0
Roshan
Sep 20, 2019 10:40pm

@Shah,
First give some evidence.

Recommend 0
Hyder
Sep 20, 2019 10:41pm

@US Citizen, Karachi...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Closing minds?

Closing minds?

Attempts to control every aspect of student life betray a deep distrust of young people.

Editorial

September 20, 2019

Media courts

For the government to insert itself into the system that regulates the media presents an obvious conflict of interest.
Updated September 20, 2019

Khursheed Shah’s arrest

SENIOR PPP politician and lawmaker Khursheed Shah has landed where he was expected to a long time ago. He belongs to...
September 20, 2019

Nimrita’s death

THE jury is still out on the details surrounding the death of Nimrita Chandani, a final-year student at the Bibi...
September 19, 2019

Trump on Kashmir

On the ground in IHK, there is no sign that India is ready to abandon its cruel methods of subjugation.
September 19, 2019

Kasur’s fault line

ONCE again, protests have erupted in the city of Kasur over the sexual abuse and murder of children, and parents are...
September 19, 2019

Heart disease prevention

EXPERTS have suggested that more than 40 people die of heart disease every hour in Pakistan. Until three years ago,...