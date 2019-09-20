DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 20, 2019

Indus Motors shuts down plant

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 20, 2019

Email

Toyota assembler has decided to scale down production as auto sales declined by 41pc in first two months of the current fiscal year.
Toyota assembler has decided to scale down production as auto sales declined by 41pc in first two months of the current fiscal year.

KARACHI: Indus Motors Company (IMC), the maker of Toyota vehicles, has decided to shut down all production for the remaining days of September, bringing the total number of “non-production days” (NPDs) to 15 in the month due to continuing fall in demand.

An IMC official, who asked not be named, said the company had already observed eight NPDs in July and 11-12 NPD in August.

He said the federal excise duty (FED) of 2.5-7.5 per cent on various engine capacity cars, sky rocketing prices on account of rupee-dollar parity coupled with additional customs duty on imported parts and raw material and high interest rates had priced most of their vehicles out of the market. For September, “half of the current month is off,” the official said.

Sources said the IMC plant and countrywide dealership network has piled up unsold inventory of over 3,000 vehicles. The plant is running at 50pc capacity in September.

Meanwhile, a Toyota vendor confirmed to Dawn that IMC’s production would remain shut from Sept 20-30.

Toyota Corolla production and sales dropped to 5,308 units and 3,708 units respectively in July-August from 8,804 and 8,770 units in same period last fiscal year, representing a fall of 40 and 57pc respectively.

Toyota Hilux production and sales plunged to 793units and 716 units from 1,383 and units 1,292 units, a drop of 42pc and 44pc respectively. Further, production and sales of Toyota Fortuner came down to 232 units and 162 units from 484 units and 424 units, a drop of 52pc and 62pc respectively.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JM
Sep 20, 2019 10:42am

Am sure buyers are happy to read this news!

Recommend 0
mian
Sep 20, 2019 10:49am

What people dont realize is that it is hard to feel sorry for the big three when they have maintained a monopoly and are providing inferior cars as to their European american or Japanese car markets. Also its been 25 years, why are they still importing parts?.If they really want to protect their investment they should manufacture parts locally so the dollar effect doesn't hit hard on them.Let other car manufactures enter the market.

Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 20, 2019 10:51am

Thousands may lose jobs. Welcome to naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
Supporter- PTI
Sep 20, 2019 11:06am

@mian, Please dont defend this. I am a supporter of PTI but something is definitely wrong right now. Economy is on the verge of collapse and the issue is not adressed in a proper manner.

Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 20, 2019 11:06am

Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
Rabba
Sep 20, 2019 11:12am

Kashmiri's will buy when it becomes paksitan donot loose hope

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Sep 20, 2019 11:31am

After Honda another bigwigi comes. . Waiting for third one as well. .they are looting innocent civilians

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Sep 20, 2019 11:31am

After Honda another bigwigi comes. . Waiting for third one as well. .they are looting innocent civilians

Recommend 0
Neighbor
Sep 20, 2019 11:35am

Really so much interest in India. You fail I win mentality needs to be changed. It should be win-win.

Recommend 0
Faseeh
Sep 20, 2019 11:48am

It was written on the wall. Both Honda and Toyota have been selling overpriced cars for almost two decades. Indus Motors was created in 1989 as a joint venture and still, it heavily relies on imports. It's time to support the local market, No one would be willing to pay 2.5 million for nothing, as compared to other European countries.

Recommend 0
Syed Ijlal hussain
Sep 20, 2019 11:55am

@mian, spot on

Recommend 0
Syed Ijlal hussain
Sep 20, 2019 11:55am

@Salman, good for the times to come ...

Recommend 0
Syed Ijlal hussain
Sep 20, 2019 11:56am

@Supporter- PTI, hahahahaha

Recommend 0
Khany
Sep 20, 2019 11:59am

In Pakistan the cars are way too overpriced compared to UK and all other countries. Not sure if Pakistani buissness people, government or manufacturers to blame for over priced.

Recommend 0
M Rafique
Sep 20, 2019 11:59am

Very unfortunate situation for those who sales vehicles on immediate delivery out of their hold stocks and of course with substantial amounts of payment of premium

Recommend 0
Talha
Sep 20, 2019 12:02pm

So much for so called 'Riyasat-e-Madina' where apparently people are being deprived of their livelihoods.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Sep 20, 2019 12:10pm

@mian, When govt did not ask and applied so much tax so quickly then there is no chance these manufacturers sustain. Govt was able to increase tax slowly but they did not understand how much it effect the business.

Recommend 0
Hamza
Sep 20, 2019 12:11pm

The drop is due to absence of black money..

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 20, 2019 12:12pm

Mercedes-Benz, BMW recently in talks to open assembling plants in Bangladesh. Last week a high-profile delegation from Germany was on a five-day Bangladesh visit and held several rounds of talks with top government officials. The German companies also hope to set up a plant in Bangladesh to manufacture some vehicles parts locally.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 20, 2019 12:13pm

@Salman,
2000

Recommend 0
Waqas Usmani
Sep 20, 2019 12:14pm

People need to realize one thing which is not mentioned in this article is that now the Booking Mafia is paralyzed... Previously anyone with money booked cars (I know individuals who were in this business of booking 40-50 units at a time) and sold at premium (On Price).

Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 20, 2019 12:14pm

These Auto Giants were minting money through their dealerships and investors (Black Marketers), real buyers hardly get cars on time despite paying 100% advance payment ultimately had to buy cars from these black marketers on heavy own money. Now have to reduce profit margins substantially in order to increase sales.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Sep 20, 2019 12:18pm

@M. Emad, kindly have a go at why? Because businesses and Indian car assembly have failed terribly, most investor is pulling out

Recommend 0
Talha Vaqar
Sep 20, 2019 12:18pm

Brilliant... the government has found a unique solution both air pollution and population...

Fewer cars would mean less air pollution...

Fewer jobs would mean... people die of poverty... fewer people... population controlled...

Simply brilliant... maya Pakistan for you my friends...

Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Sep 20, 2019 12:25pm

Companies are closing down one after another. Prices are skyrocketing and and people are loosing jobs. But our beloved PM is busy in Kashmir solidarity and has no time for economic revival. Seems Old Pakistan was better.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 20, 2019 12:29pm

More layoffs more unemployment.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Closing minds?

Closing minds?

Attempts to control every aspect of student life betray a deep distrust of young people.

Editorial

September 20, 2019

Media courts

For the government to insert itself into the system that regulates the media presents an obvious conflict of interest.
Updated September 20, 2019

Khursheed Shah’s arrest

SENIOR PPP politician and lawmaker Khursheed Shah has landed where he was expected to a long time ago. He belongs to...
September 20, 2019

Nimrita’s death

THE jury is still out on the details surrounding the death of Nimrita Chandani, a final-year student at the Bibi...
September 19, 2019

Trump on Kashmir

On the ground in IHK, there is no sign that India is ready to abandon its cruel methods of subjugation.
September 19, 2019

Kasur’s fault line

ONCE again, protests have erupted in the city of Kasur over the sexual abuse and murder of children, and parents are...
September 19, 2019

Heart disease prevention

EXPERTS have suggested that more than 40 people die of heart disease every hour in Pakistan. Until three years ago,...