Indus Motors shuts down plant
KARACHI: Indus Motors Company (IMC), the maker of Toyota vehicles, has decided to shut down all production for the remaining days of September, bringing the total number of “non-production days” (NPDs) to 15 in the month due to continuing fall in demand.
An IMC official, who asked not be named, said the company had already observed eight NPDs in July and 11-12 NPD in August.
He said the federal excise duty (FED) of 2.5-7.5 per cent on various engine capacity cars, sky rocketing prices on account of rupee-dollar parity coupled with additional customs duty on imported parts and raw material and high interest rates had priced most of their vehicles out of the market. For September, “half of the current month is off,” the official said.
Sources said the IMC plant and countrywide dealership network has piled up unsold inventory of over 3,000 vehicles. The plant is running at 50pc capacity in September.
Meanwhile, a Toyota vendor confirmed to Dawn that IMC’s production would remain shut from Sept 20-30.
Toyota Corolla production and sales dropped to 5,308 units and 3,708 units respectively in July-August from 8,804 and 8,770 units in same period last fiscal year, representing a fall of 40 and 57pc respectively.
Toyota Hilux production and sales plunged to 793units and 716 units from 1,383 and units 1,292 units, a drop of 42pc and 44pc respectively. Further, production and sales of Toyota Fortuner came down to 232 units and 162 units from 484 units and 424 units, a drop of 52pc and 62pc respectively.
Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2019
Comments (26)
Am sure buyers are happy to read this news!
What people dont realize is that it is hard to feel sorry for the big three when they have maintained a monopoly and are providing inferior cars as to their European american or Japanese car markets. Also its been 25 years, why are they still importing parts?.If they really want to protect their investment they should manufacture parts locally so the dollar effect doesn't hit hard on them.Let other car manufactures enter the market.
Thousands may lose jobs. Welcome to naya Pakistan
@mian, Please dont defend this. I am a supporter of PTI but something is definitely wrong right now. Economy is on the verge of collapse and the issue is not adressed in a proper manner.
Naya Pakistan
Kashmiri's will buy when it becomes paksitan donot loose hope
After Honda another bigwigi comes. . Waiting for third one as well. .they are looting innocent civilians
Really so much interest in India. You fail I win mentality needs to be changed. It should be win-win.
It was written on the wall. Both Honda and Toyota have been selling overpriced cars for almost two decades. Indus Motors was created in 1989 as a joint venture and still, it heavily relies on imports. It's time to support the local market, No one would be willing to pay 2.5 million for nothing, as compared to other European countries.
@mian, spot on
@Salman, good for the times to come ...
@Supporter- PTI, hahahahaha
In Pakistan the cars are way too overpriced compared to UK and all other countries. Not sure if Pakistani buissness people, government or manufacturers to blame for over priced.
Very unfortunate situation for those who sales vehicles on immediate delivery out of their hold stocks and of course with substantial amounts of payment of premium
So much for so called 'Riyasat-e-Madina' where apparently people are being deprived of their livelihoods.
@mian, When govt did not ask and applied so much tax so quickly then there is no chance these manufacturers sustain. Govt was able to increase tax slowly but they did not understand how much it effect the business.
The drop is due to absence of black money..
Mercedes-Benz, BMW recently in talks to open assembling plants in Bangladesh. Last week a high-profile delegation from Germany was on a five-day Bangladesh visit and held several rounds of talks with top government officials. The German companies also hope to set up a plant in Bangladesh to manufacture some vehicles parts locally.
@Salman,
2000
People need to realize one thing which is not mentioned in this article is that now the Booking Mafia is paralyzed... Previously anyone with money booked cars (I know individuals who were in this business of booking 40-50 units at a time) and sold at premium (On Price).
These Auto Giants were minting money through their dealerships and investors (Black Marketers), real buyers hardly get cars on time despite paying 100% advance payment ultimately had to buy cars from these black marketers on heavy own money. Now have to reduce profit margins substantially in order to increase sales.
@M. Emad, kindly have a go at why? Because businesses and Indian car assembly have failed terribly, most investor is pulling out
Brilliant... the government has found a unique solution both air pollution and population...
Fewer cars would mean less air pollution...
Fewer jobs would mean... people die of poverty... fewer people... population controlled...
Simply brilliant... maya Pakistan for you my friends...
Companies are closing down one after another. Prices are skyrocketing and and people are loosing jobs. But our beloved PM is busy in Kashmir solidarity and has no time for economic revival. Seems Old Pakistan was better.
More layoffs more unemployment.