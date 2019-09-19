DAWN.COM

Activist Gulalai Ismail 'escapes' to New York, applies for political asylum

Dawn.comSeptember 19, 2019

Gulalai Ismail delivers an acceptance speech after being awarded the Prize for Conflict Prevention in Paris, November, 2016. ─ Reuters/File
Rights activist Gulalai Ismail escaped Pakistani authorities last month and has reached the United States, where she has applied for political asylum, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The US publication said that the 32-year-old is currently residing with her sister in Brooklyn, New York.

She has not disclosed how she managed to leave the country. All she revealed was: “I didn’t fly out of any airport.”

“I can’t tell you any more,” NYT quoted her as saying during an interview. “My exit story will put many lives at risk.”

According to NYT, no government officials were willing to make a public comment on the matter. Security officials said that they had suspected Ismail had left the country.

In November last year, the Islamabad High Court was informed that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had recommended putting Ismail’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) for her alleged anti-state activities abroad.

Following a petition by Ismail challenging the government’s decision to put her name on the ECL, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the removal of her name from the list.

The court, however, had allowed the interior ministry to take appropriate action, including confiscation of her passport, in the light of recommendations made by ISI.

According to the NYT report, Ismail had remained a fugitive since late May. "Security services were searching for her in every corner of the country, raiding her friends’ houses and closing in on her family," it said.

The report added that Ismail is still worried about her parents in Islamabad "who face charges of financing terrorism and remain under heavy surveillance".

In recent days, she has reportedly met with various "human rights defenders" in the US and staffs of congressional leaders.

“I will do everything I can to support Gulalai’s asylum request,” said Senator Charles Schumer, a member of the Democrat Party in New York. “It is clear that her life would be in danger if she were to return to Pakistan.”

Ismail has launched a research and advocacy group called Voices for Peace and Democracy aimed at protecting women in the conflict-hit zones of the world. "She is also thinking of law school," reported NYT.

Comments (8)

MONIER
Sep 19, 2019 10:08pm

So now everyone knows what her final goal was during all this human rights talk.

Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Sep 19, 2019 10:17pm

Poor girl. It's good she's out of this place. At least she can live a normal life there.

Recommend 0
neo
Sep 19, 2019 10:20pm

@MONIER, Don't act ignorantly on this issue. It can be very scary when government institutes are after you.

Recommend 0
Aslam
Sep 19, 2019 10:22pm

now what IK?

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 19, 2019 10:26pm

Another Malala

Recommend 0
Guzni
Sep 19, 2019 10:30pm

It was in the making.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Sep 19, 2019 10:31pm

There’s enough human rights issues within Pakistan to solve.

Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 19, 2019 10:38pm

Just because we can not take an honest feedback about our activities, we end up harrassing our own citizens, whom an oath had been taken to serve and protect.

Really sad that such people leave. And really sad for those who claim this was her agenda

Recommend 0

