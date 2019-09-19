DAWN.COM

Prime minister leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit

Sanaullah KhanSeptember 19, 2019

Prime Minister Imran has been in "regular contact" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the issue, the statement said. — PTI/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, ahead of his trip to New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, a press release by the PM Office said.

The premier will discuss the "grave situation" in occupied Kashmir following the Indian government's decision to strip the region of its autonomy on August 5. The occupied territory has since been under a strict government-imposed lockdown and communications blackout.

Prime Minister Imran has been in "regular contact" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the issue, the statement said. The prime minister has, as part of his efforts to draw the world's attention towards the situation in the Kashmir Valley, called the crown prince earlier this month to brief him over the situation in the region.

The prime minister will also bring up the matter in his speech at the UN General Assembly next week.

As a result of his phone calls to crown princes of UAE and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of both countries visited Islamabad earlier this month and discussed the situation in occupied Kashmir in their meetings with the prime minister, army chief and foreign minister.

The leadership of both countries will also discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, during the premier's visit, the PMO statement said.

M. Emad
Sep 19, 2019 12:20pm

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Niazi's 4th or 5th visit to Saudi Arabia in the last 1 year.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2019 12:24pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Tahir Raouf
Sep 19, 2019 12:28pm

No money and oil this time, only to consolidate of what Kashmir remains with us and also to tell that our forces will not be part of ongoing tension

M
Sep 19, 2019 12:42pm

None shall do anything get control of their assets.

Garib Das
Sep 19, 2019 12:45pm

Kashmir issue is hunting Imran khan mind. No solution as yet.

Abbas shah
Sep 19, 2019 12:47pm

Then only Saudi missiles attack will be in centre stage?Kashmir in oblivion at UN ???

riz
Sep 19, 2019 01:06pm

Imran Khan should realize the Saudi King and Crown Prince that their war against poor Yemeni people is total failure infact disastrous not only for poor Yemeni people but also for Saudis themselves they should sit with Iran and sort out their issues instead of looking towards USA and Israel

sam
Sep 19, 2019 01:07pm

Niazi saabh is trying hard to stop Moulana's dmillion march..

Aftab
Sep 19, 2019 01:14pm

Eagerly waiting for PM's speech at the UN. Time to tell the world they have to wake up for Kashmir and ask India to stop its ongoing madness.

M. Saeed
Sep 19, 2019 01:32pm

This will be the 6th visit of PM to Saudi Arabia. And, not even the promise of freeing over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners has materialised !

