Prime minister leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, ahead of his trip to New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, a press release by the PM Office said.
The premier will discuss the "grave situation" in occupied Kashmir following the Indian government's decision to strip the region of its autonomy on August 5. The occupied territory has since been under a strict government-imposed lockdown and communications blackout.
Prime Minister Imran has been in "regular contact" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the issue, the statement said. The prime minister has, as part of his efforts to draw the world's attention towards the situation in the Kashmir Valley, called the crown prince earlier this month to brief him over the situation in the region.
The prime minister will also bring up the matter in his speech at the UN General Assembly next week.
As a result of his phone calls to crown princes of UAE and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of both countries visited Islamabad earlier this month and discussed the situation in occupied Kashmir in their meetings with the prime minister, army chief and foreign minister.
The leadership of both countries will also discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, during the premier's visit, the PMO statement said.
