PM Imran apprises Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of occupied Kashmir situation

Sanaullah Khan | Dawn.comUpdated September 19, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan during discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Thursday. — PM Office
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and apprised him of the latest developments in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf official Twitter account, the premier "highlighted the tyranny of the Indian government" in occupied Kashmir following New Delhi's decision to strip the region of its autonomy on August 5. The occupied territory has since been under a strict government-imposed lockdown and communications blackout.

During his meeting with the Saudi prince, the prime minister also condemned the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia on Aramco's oil facilities, the PMO statement said.

The leadership of both countries discussed ways to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

Delegations of both countries during a meeting in Jeddah on Thursday. — PM Office
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, and Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz.

The prime minister is in Jeddah for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, ahead of his trip to New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was received by Makkah Governor Khalid Al-Faisal at the Jeddah Royal Terminal.

Prime Minister Imran has been in "regular contact" with the Saudi crown prince over the issue. The prime minister has, as part of his efforts to draw the world's attention towards the situation in the Kashmir Valley, called the crown prince earlier this month to brief him over the situation in the region.

The prime minister will also bring up the matter in his speech at the UN General Assembly next week.

As a result of his phone calls to crown princes of UAE and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of both countries visited Islamabad earlier this month and discussed the situation in occupied Kashmir in their meetings with the prime minister, army chief and foreign minister.

Comments (54)

M. Emad
Sep 19, 2019 12:20pm

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Niazi's 4th or 5th visit to Saudi Arabia in the last 1 year.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2019 12:24pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 19, 2019 12:28pm

No money and oil this time, only to consolidate of what Kashmir remains with us and also to tell that our forces will not be part of ongoing tension

Recommend 0
M
Sep 19, 2019 12:42pm

None shall do anything get control of their assets.

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Sep 19, 2019 12:45pm

Kashmir issue is hunting Imran khan mind. No solution as yet.

Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 19, 2019 12:47pm

Then only Saudi missiles attack will be in centre stage?Kashmir in oblivion at UN ???

Recommend 0
riz
Sep 19, 2019 01:06pm

Imran Khan should realize the Saudi King and Crown Prince that their war against poor Yemeni people is total failure infact disastrous not only for poor Yemeni people but also for Saudis themselves they should sit with Iran and sort out their issues instead of looking towards USA and Israel

Recommend 0
sam
Sep 19, 2019 01:07pm

Niazi saabh is trying hard to stop Moulana's dmillion march..

Recommend 0
Aftab
Sep 19, 2019 01:14pm

Eagerly waiting for PM's speech at the UN. Time to tell the world they have to wake up for Kashmir and ask India to stop its ongoing madness.

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Sep 19, 2019 01:30pm

@Tahir Raouf, That could be conveyed on telephone

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 19, 2019 01:32pm

This will be the 6th visit of PM to Saudi Arabia. And, not even the promise of freeing over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners has materialised !

Recommend 0
KSRana
Sep 19, 2019 01:38pm

@Tahir Raouf, He already offers all kind of help against Iran

Recommend 0
KSRana
Sep 19, 2019 01:39pm

Where is Raheel Sharif now?

Recommend 0
Imad
Sep 19, 2019 01:42pm

Oscars award for the most shameless person goes to PMIK.

Recommend 0
Masood
Sep 19, 2019 02:00pm

Tell them, the Middle East is their problem!

Recommend 0
Banday Shah
Sep 19, 2019 02:06pm

Yet another all expenses paid trip on tax payers money, like Qureshi does every other day.

Recommend 0
A
Sep 19, 2019 02:29pm

After giving away business to Exxon :-x

Recommend 0
TRACTION345
Sep 19, 2019 02:38pm

@KSRana, Enjoying his 1 Million Dollar salary.

Recommend 0
Mira
Sep 19, 2019 02:41pm

@Ganday Shah,

Did you ever post any such message against na-Sharif and Zardari's countless trips abroad?

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 19, 2019 03:03pm

Oh no. Since there is no Ummah to speak of, do we still have to call them brothers?

Recommend 0
Aftab Hussain
Sep 19, 2019 03:05pm

Food is far better in Saudi. Most will agree with me.

Recommend 0
peace be there
Sep 19, 2019 03:15pm

@Aftab, Mr Khan will say only same thing what he is saying for last 15 days nothing new

Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Sep 19, 2019 03:19pm

@KSRana: in a safer place from missile.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Sep 19, 2019 03:34pm

Maybe he went for a job interview (and will return with an iqama), just like general Raheel

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Sep 19, 2019 03:35pm

It is unfortunate that no Arab country is prepared to support Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir. The Arab countries, especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia have trade and business ties, adopted complete silence and even they did not condemn India on their brazen act of stripping Kashmir of its limited autonomy. Mr. IK is visiting, probably third time Saudi Arabia, and he was the man, who used to criticize previous governments for spending millions of rupees on foreign trips, is himself involved in more frequent visits. He will return empty handed, and Saudi Arabia will not support Pakistan on this hot issue. Therefore, Kashmiris in Indian Occupied, must stand up and fight the occupation forces to liberate their land. Not the Government, but the people of Pakistan will provide them moral support in their fight against India.

Recommend 0
sat
Sep 19, 2019 03:42pm

@Aftab, yes ..yes ..ya..ya

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Sep 19, 2019 03:49pm

To take further cuts on Kashmir! Hi

Recommend 0
Raima
Sep 19, 2019 03:49pm

They will soon offer him citizenship!

Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Sep 19, 2019 03:58pm

I think Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia is not worth it if he thinks he is going to gain any support against India. They have their own problems. Secondly, sending our mercenaries for money will be the worst idea that one could think of. If in case thats on the books.

Recommend 0
Sara
Sep 19, 2019 04:08pm

Did IK drive the prince to his palace?

Recommend 0
Muzaffar Ali
Sep 19, 2019 04:11pm

Gone to get instructions what to say at the General Assembly in New York

Recommend 0
Adil
Sep 19, 2019 04:46pm

I hope someone has taught IK some Diplomatic manners now. Otherwise what a waste of money and resources.

Recommend 0
Abdul Khalique
Sep 19, 2019 05:08pm

Saudis has nothing to do with the Kashmir issue,

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 19, 2019 05:15pm

PM Imran Khan is a great leader after Quad-e-Azam.

Recommend 0
Atif
Sep 19, 2019 05:17pm

Just looking at who comes to receive the PM at the airport gives us an idea of his importance.

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Sep 19, 2019 05:24pm

These days IK is visits Saudi Arabia like Businessman rather than PM of Pakistan

Recommend 0
Star
Sep 19, 2019 05:51pm

@Tahir Raouf,
they are tired of our money and oil demands

Recommend 0
Azad Insan
Sep 19, 2019 05:52pm

Khan came, Khan spoke, Khan returned, No solution. Same will repeat at UNGA

Recommend 0
Star
Sep 19, 2019 05:53pm

@M. Emad,
Next time round, they will meet him at the airport and ask him to return back. Such is the dependency created on a few countries that our PM has become a regular vistor to these. We beg money and oil, they get nothing!

Recommend 0
hassan bin aftab
Sep 19, 2019 06:02pm

Did the crown prince become a driver for IK? Did his chief of army staff come for a selfie?

Recommend 0
Himmat
Sep 19, 2019 06:13pm

Any statement on behalf of KSA?

Recommend 0
Cv
Sep 19, 2019 06:16pm

The Prince must be wondering why PMIK is wasting his time.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Sep 19, 2019 06:20pm

Any word on human rights of people of Yamen?

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 19, 2019 06:23pm

@M. Emad, So? What's your point? What are you trying to allude? There is nothing wrong with leaders of friendly nations to meet as often as they like. That is why they are called Friends.

Recommend 0
IKbeOK
Sep 19, 2019 06:24pm

This guy IK seems to be a grown up cry baby running around telling others that someone has pinched him....In stead of looking into his own Country he is making a big issue of Kashmir...Pakistanis are disliking him for his contribution so far towards his Country is zero...Now slowly he is trying to diver the attention of the public...

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 19, 2019 06:37pm

Crown Prince gives Khan a bonesaw... Use it in New York he advises...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Pakistani truth
Sep 19, 2019 06:46pm

Dear prime minister, please don't turn Pakistan into a joke of a country by singing the same song to deaf ears.

Recommend 0
Jacky
Sep 19, 2019 06:53pm

@Jalbani Baloch, what moral suppoet? Provide them with US DOLLARS and modern weapons.

Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 19, 2019 06:55pm

@M. Emad, food is good over there and very luxrious living

Recommend 0
Krishnan
Sep 19, 2019 06:55pm

@KSRana, In Saudi Yemen border.

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Sep 19, 2019 06:57pm

Any joint statement referring Kashmir issue ? probably no .

Recommend 0
Su
Sep 19, 2019 07:18pm

Is he spending his own money for these recurring foreign trips?

Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 19, 2019 07:20pm

Please leave Saudis alone. They have their own worries now.

Recommend 0
khabboo
Sep 19, 2019 07:24pm

@M. Emad, So?

Recommend 0

