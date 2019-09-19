Turkish journalists meet victims of Indian firing along LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: A 20-member delegation of Turkish media persons on Wednesday visited Chako­thi sector to obtain first-hand information about losses caused by unrelenting ceasefire violations by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC), civilian and military officials said.

The delegation interacted with the victims of ceasefire violations and was told that the shelling had been causing the villagers both physical and material losses without any respite, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the AJK government Press Information Department.

“Our children are unable to go to their schools and we are unable to shift injured family members to health facilities because Indian tro­ops are not sparing even schools and health facilities,” the villagers told the visiting journalists urging them and international media to highlight their plight.

On their way back, the delegation visited Central Press Club Muzaffarabad where they further gathered information from local journalists on the situation, in addition to sharing their own observations.

When the visiting media persons asked as to what Kashmiri journalists expec­ted Turkish media persons to highlight in their reports, the press club president said the marked difference between the divided parts of Kashmir should be focused, apart from the peculiar situation in India-held Kashmir in the wake of India’s Aug 5 move.

“While one part of Kash­mir under Indian occupation has been in lockdown for the past 45 days amid complete communication shut­down, round-the-clock curfew and mass arrests, the other part known as Azad Kashmir enjoys freedom of movement and speech,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2019