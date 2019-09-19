PM, army chief discuss Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House here on Wednesday. The ISI chief is also present at the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed several matters including the Kashmir situation and the latter’s forthcoming visits to the US and Saudi Arabia.

“Latest developments in the regional environment, situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the prime minister’s forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the US to attend United Nations General Assembly session were discussed during the meeting,” said a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office.

During his visit to the US, the prime minister will also meet US President Donald Trump who had offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the issue of Kashmir.

Mr Khan will address the UN General Assembly on Sept 25 followed by the address of the Indian prime minister the same day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan telephoned Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of Sweden and discussed with him the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Imran performs groundbreaking of Easy Prefabricated Homes

According to the PM Office, the prime minister highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral steps of Aug 5 to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to alter its demographic structure. He underlined that these steps were in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law.

Highlighting the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, Mr Khan called for immediate lifting of lockdown and curfew in place for 45 days, removal of restrictions on movement, provision of access to humanitarian organisations and respect for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister was quoted as saying: “International community must urge India to comply with its obligations under international human rights conventions.”

Prime Minister Lofven expressed concern over the human rights situation and highlighted the importance of de-escalation of the situation and resolution of issues through dialogue.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Later addressing at the groundbreaking ceremony of Easy Prefabricated Homes, the prime minister said that the technology would help meeting the government’s plan to provide affordable housing facility on fast track. “I recently visited Gwadar where a 5-star hotel was built in five months through this technology,” he said.

Mr Khan sought China’s help for affordable housing, and other sectors like agriculture, export and relocation of industries from China to Pakistan.

The plant for Easy Prefabricated Homes is being set up by leading Chinese Company Henan D.R. Construction Group on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) in a Special Economic Zone.

During the PM’s visit to Beijing, Henan D.R. Construction Group had decided to invest in Pakistan and transfer the technology to participate and manufacture prefabricated houses in Pakistan for export and domestic demand.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2019