DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 19, 2019

Experts cast doubts on Nimirta's autopsy report

Imtiaz AliUpdated September 19, 2019

Email

Nimirta Chandani, a BDS last year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC) who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana on Monday. — Twitter/File
Nimirta Chandani, a BDS last year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC) who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana on Monday. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Experts and officials of the medico-legal section of the health department in Karachi have raised doubts over the initial autopsy report of Nimirta Amarta Mirchandani, questioning the authenticity of the details of her examination.

They believed that the report carried many flaws and missed key facts.

They said that the ligature mark in picture was not due to a dupatta.

“It was some rope material,” said a senior official in medico-legal section, who wished not to be named.

“The post-mortem findings show suicide but ligature mark shows strangulation,” said the expert.

In the post-mortem report, time between death and post-mortem was 11-12 hours but the picture appeared to be about 24 hours old because decomposition signs had developed.

The experts said that no comments had been mentioned in the post-mortem report conducted in Larkana about decomposition. Instead, it has been mentioned in the report that the condition of the body was “fresh”.

The experts said it was also questionable as to how a five-feet-tall girl managed to hang herself from the ceiling fan, which was 15 feet high.

Official sources in the medico-legal section of health department said that it would be more appropriate if a proper medical board had been constituted to conduct an autopsy of the student in Larkana or her body should have been shifted to Karachi for a post-mortem examination.

The sources said it had been observed that proper medico-legal doctors were not available in other parts of Sindh.

They revealed that a committee had been working to bring reforms in the medico-legal section across Sindh and develop a pro forma for the whole province to conduct a post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem report of the student obtained by Dawn showed that her cause of death has been “reserved till the reports from histopathology, chemical and radiological may [be] reached”.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time for jail reform

Time for jail reform

Instead of turning jails into dungeons, the government should undertake comprehensive prison reforms.

Editorial

September 19, 2019

Trump on Kashmir

On the ground in IHK, there is no sign that India is ready to abandon its cruel methods of subjugation.
September 19, 2019

Kasur’s fault line

ONCE again, protests have erupted in the city of Kasur over the sexual abuse and murder of children, and parents are...
September 19, 2019

Heart disease prevention

EXPERTS have suggested that more than 40 people die of heart disease every hour in Pakistan. Until three years ago,...
September 18, 2019

Maryam’s place in PML-N

The PTI lawmakers behind the original appeal may soon challenge the ECP decision in court.
September 18, 2019

Attacks on oilfields

THE attacks on two key Saudi oil facilities on Saturday, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement, offer a small preview...
September 18, 2019

Private school regulation

A LARGE number of parents across the country must have heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court decided to...