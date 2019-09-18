PM Imran vows 'accountability for all' over Kasur deaths

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, while speaking on the death and suspected sexual assault of three minors in Kasur, made it clear that there would be accountability for all.

"Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task, " he said, going on to list the steps taken by the Punjab government and police following the incident.

"Kasur district police officer (DPO) being removed; SP investigation Kasur surrendered, charge sheeted and being proceeded against."

"DSP and SHO suspended. Major overhaul in Kasur local police on the cards," he continued, adding that a formal probe has been ordered under an additional inspector general.

Chunian police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of three minors, who appeared to have been killed after rape, from sand dunes near Chunian bypass.

A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies. Locals suspected a racket was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

Earlier on Wednesday, protests erupted in Kasur with residents protesting against child abductions and lack of action by police. Protesters blocked roads in Chunian and burned tires while chanting slogans against the police. The demonstrators also surrounded the Chunian police station as they protested against lack of arrests and incidents of child abduction.

In the last few years, Kasur has been rocked by multiple incidents of abuse, rape and killing of children. In January 2018, six-year-old Zainab Ansari was found dead in a trash heap near Shahbaz Khan Road, five days after she went missing. Hers was the 12th such incident to have occurred within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur over a 12-month period. Her death had sparked nationwide protests and outrage.

The prime suspect, Imran Ali, had been arrested on Jan 23, 2018, and on June 12 the Supreme Court had turned down his appeal against the death sentence, noting that he had admitted to committing similar offences with eight other minor victims. Ali was subsequently executed in October.

In 2015, Kasur’s Hussain Khanwala village had attracted worldwide attention when a child pornography ring was busted. Hundreds of video clips had emerged showing a gang forcing dozens of minor boys and girls to perform sexual acts and filming them. The gang had also used the videos to blackmail families of the children and extorted millions in cash and jewellery from them.