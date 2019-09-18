DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 19, 2019

PM Imran vows 'accountability for all' over Kasur deaths

Dawn.comSeptember 18, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, while speaking on the death and suspected sexual assault of three minors in Kasur, made it clear that there would be accountability for all. — AP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, while speaking on the death and suspected sexual assault of three minors in Kasur, made it clear that there would be accountability for all. — AP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, while speaking on the death and suspected sexual assault of three minors in Kasur, made it clear that there would be accountability for all.

"Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task, " he said, going on to list the steps taken by the Punjab government and police following the incident.

"Kasur district police officer (DPO) being removed; SP investigation Kasur surrendered, charge sheeted and being proceeded against."

"DSP and SHO suspended. Major overhaul in Kasur local police on the cards," he continued, adding that a formal probe has been ordered under an additional inspector general.

Chunian police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of three minors, who appeared to have been killed after rape, from sand dunes near Chunian bypass.

A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies. Locals suspected a racket was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

Earlier on Wednesday, protests erupted in Kasur with residents protesting against child abductions and lack of action by police. Protesters blocked roads in Chunian and burned tires while chanting slogans against the police. The demonstrators also surrounded the Chunian police station as they protested against lack of arrests and incidents of child abduction.

In the last few years, Kasur has been rocked by multiple incidents of abuse, rape and killing of children. In January 2018, six-year-old Zainab Ansari was found dead in a trash heap near Shahbaz Khan Road, five days after she went missing. Hers was the 12th such incident to have occurred within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur over a 12-month period. Her death had sparked nationwide protests and outrage.

The prime suspect, Imran Ali, had been arrested on Jan 23, 2018, and on June 12 the Supreme Court had turned down his appeal against the death sentence, noting that he had admitted to committing similar offences with eight other minor victims. Ali was subsequently executed in October.

In 2015, Kasur’s Hussain Khanwala village had attracted worldwide attention when a child pornography ring was busted. Hundreds of video clips had emerged showing a gang forcing dozens of minor boys and girls to perform sexual acts and filming them. The gang had also used the videos to blackmail families of the children and extorted millions in cash and jewellery from them.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The filth inside

The filth inside

Rafia Zakaria
So despicable is the situation in Karachi that it would not be difficult to construct a compelling dystopian novel using

Editorial

September 18, 2019

Maryam’s place in PML-N

The PTI lawmakers behind the original appeal may soon challenge the ECP decision in court.
September 18, 2019

Attacks on oilfields

THE attacks on two key Saudi oil facilities on Saturday, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement, offer a small preview...
September 18, 2019

Private school regulation

A LARGE number of parents across the country must have heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court decided to...
Updated September 17, 2019

The economy in focus

For the people, whether the common man or the investor, results do not mean shrinking deficits.
Updated September 17, 2019

Ghotki violence

THE vandalism of temples and the destruction of private property, following the registration of a blasphemy case...
September 17, 2019

‘A’-class accountability?

THERE is an element of both self-righteousness and audacity in the way the government has ignored all advice to...