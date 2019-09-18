Govt arrested Khursheed Shah to divert attention from failure over Kashmir: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday accused the government of trying to sabotage unity among political parties over the Kashmir issue and said that PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah's arrest today was an attempt to divert attention from its failure over Kashmir.

He was speaking at a press conference following a consultative session held by the party to deliberate the next course of action in the wake of the arrest.

"If you can't lead your own nation, how can you lead a cause outside the country?" asked Bilawal, addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"When in your own country, the death of democracy is being witnessed, how can you save democracy in Kashmir," he continued.

"How can [the premier] raise his voice for political prisoners in Kashmir when he is arresting politicians in his own country?" asked the PPP chairman in a rebuke to the prime minister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

The PPP stalwart was arrested in a joint operation by NAB's Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters, DawnNewsTV reported. He will remain in NAB Rawalpindi's custody tonight.

