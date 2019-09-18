DAWN.COM

Civil society continues protest in Karachi against Sindh govt's 'failure to ensure rights of minorities'

Imtiaz AliUpdated September 18, 2019

Civil society members gathered at Teen Talwar in Karachi on Wednesday to protest against the death of a medical student in Larkana. — Photo courtesy Jibran Nasir's Twitter account
Civil society activists, members of the Hindu community on Wednesday protested in Karachi's Clifton area against the Sindh government's "failure to ensure the rights of minority citizens".

Protestors staged a sit-in at Teen Talwar and carried banners inscribed with slogans calling for the provision of justice for Dr Namrita, who was found dead at a medical college in Larkana.

A large number of real estate agents were among the protestors in a show of support for Namrita's father, who is a real estate agent, said South SSP Sheeraz Nazeer.

Nimrita, a BDS final-year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana was found dead in her hostel on Sept 16. The protesters termed it as "a murder of a student belonging to the Hindu community".

The main Clifton road was "partially" closed for traffic due to the protest, said the senior officer. He added that the protesters had staged the sit-in at the side of the main road, therefore, the traffic was not diverted on alternative roads.

The demonstration today, as well as one held last night, was supported by human rights activist Jibran Nasir.

Nasir complained of the provincial government's failure to take concrete action over the riots in Ghotki as well as Nimrita's death. He also complained of the lack of a commission being formed to probe the Ghotki incident and and Nimrita's case being forwarded to the sessions judge in Larkana, despite the assurance that a high court judge would take up the matter.

"Sindh Govt fails to keep promise #JusticeForNimerta #GhotkiTemple. No commission announced for attack on Ghotki Temple and Session Judge directed to investigate Nimerta case while High Court Judge was committed," he wrote in protest on Twitter.

Sindh government’s home department on Wednesday requested the district and sessions judge in Larkana to conduct a "judicial enquiry" into the matter and furnish a report within 30 days "for taking further necessary action", according to an official notification.

On Tuesday night, the first demonstration calling attention to the protection of the rights of minorities was held at the same venue. It was brought to a halt when the authorities assured the protestors that a judicial probe would be ordered to ascertain the circumstances that led to the student's death.

