DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 18, 2019

Sindh government urges sessions court to hold judicial probe of Nimrita's death

Shams Bhutto | Azhar Gul SarkiSeptember 18, 2019

Email

Nimrita Chandani, a BDS last year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC) who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana on Monday. — Twitter/File
Nimrita Chandani, a BDS last year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC) who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana on Monday. — Twitter/File

The Sindh government on Wednesday requested the sessions court of Larkana to hold a judicial probe into the death of Nimrita Chandani, a BDS last year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC) who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana earlier this week.

Section Officer Aijaz Ali Bhatti wrote a letter to the district and sessions judge of Larkana, requesting that a judicial inquiry be held in the matter and submit a report to the home department within 30 days so that further action can be taken.

The letter directed Larkana's deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP) to "extend all possible cooperation in the [conducting] of judicial inquiry".

Meanwhile, members of the Hindu community, civil society and political parties demanded that a joint investigation team (JIT) be formed to probe the death of Nimirta.

Protesters held rallies in Larkana and marched towards the press club, chanted slogans against BADC's administration and demanded justice for the deceased Nimirta. The protesters expressed solidarity with the Hindu community and said that a JIT, including members of armed forces and judiciary, should be constituted in order to probe the cause of Nimirta's death.

The cause of the student's death has not yet been revealed. The in-charge police surgeon Dr Shamsuddin Khoso had told Dawn that the victim’s provisional post-mortem examination report showed only ligature mark on her neck and no other such mark on any part of the body. He said the viscera had been preserved and dispatched to the forensic laboratory in Rohri and the CMC pathology department for analyses. The reports, he said, would be received within the next four days.

Larkana Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irfan Ali Baloch had told Dawn that police had taken Nimrita's laptop and mobile phone in custody and were trying to decrypt the passwords on the devices while SSP Masood Bangash, who is investigating the case, had said that no probe team had been formed. He added that forensic analysis of the laptop and mobile phone might take three to four days more.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The filth inside

The filth inside

Rafia Zakaria
So despicable is the situation in Karachi that it would not be difficult to construct a compelling dystopian novel using

Editorial

September 18, 2019

Maryam’s place in PML-N

The PTI lawmakers behind the original appeal may soon challenge the ECP decision in court.
September 18, 2019

Attacks on oilfields

THE attacks on two key Saudi oil facilities on Saturday, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement, offer a small preview...
September 18, 2019

Private school regulation

A LARGE number of parents across the country must have heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court decided to...
Updated September 17, 2019

The economy in focus

For the people, whether the common man or the investor, results do not mean shrinking deficits.
Updated September 17, 2019

Ghotki violence

THE vandalism of temples and the destruction of private property, following the registration of a blasphemy case...
September 17, 2019

‘A’-class accountability?

THERE is an element of both self-righteousness and audacity in the way the government has ignored all advice to...