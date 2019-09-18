DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 18, 2019

Live

PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah arrested by NAB

Inamullah Khattak | Nadir GuramaniUpdated September 18, 2019

Email

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah. — DawnNewsTV/File
Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah. — DawnNewsTV/File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

"NAB Sukkur has arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

He will be presented before the relevant accountability court in Sukkur for remand tomorrow, the press release added.

The PPP stalwart was arrested in a joint operation by NAB's Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters, DawnNewsTV reported. He will remain in NAB Rawalpindi's custody tonight.

Shah was taken away by nearly 20 personnel of NAB and police during a raid at his Islamabad residence, the domestic staff at his house told DawnNewsTV.

They claimed that the NAB and police personnel had neither allowed any discussion nor let the servants take out their mobile phones before they took Shah away with them.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called a press conference in the wake of Shah's arrest.

Who is Khursheed Shah?

Born in 1952, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah hails from Sindh’s Sukkur region, which he went on to represent as an MPA and later as MNA. He studied at Sukkur’s Islamia College and obtained the degrees of MA and LLB.

He was elected to the Sindh Assembly in 1988 during which he was made a provincial minister holding a wide range of portfolios – education, import and transport being some of them. He made his way to the parliament in 1990.

Shah also served as a federal minister for education in 1993, during slain PPP leader, Benazir Bhutto's second government. In 2008, he was elected from NA-199 (Sukkur cum Shikarpur-II), PPP and became minister for labour and human resources. He was made the federal minister for religious affairs in 2010.

In 2013, he was elected from NA-199 (Sukkur-cum-Shikarpur-II), PPP and became the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

He was elected to the National Assembly once again in 2018, as he won NA-206 (Sukkur-1) and was the opposition's joint nominee for speaker's position.

Shah enjoys an influential position in the PPP and was its chief whip in the 2008-2013 National Assembly. He is considered a trouble-shooter as far as relations with other parties are concerned, mainly on account of his good connections with all political parties.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The filth inside

The filth inside

Rafia Zakaria
So despicable is the situation in Karachi that it would not be difficult to construct a compelling dystopian novel using

Editorial

September 18, 2019

Maryam’s place in PML-N

The PTI lawmakers behind the original appeal may soon challenge the ECP decision in court.
September 18, 2019

Attacks on oilfields

THE attacks on two key Saudi oil facilities on Saturday, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement, offer a small preview...
September 18, 2019

Private school regulation

A LARGE number of parents across the country must have heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court decided to...
Updated September 17, 2019

The economy in focus

For the people, whether the common man or the investor, results do not mean shrinking deficits.
Updated September 17, 2019

Ghotki violence

THE vandalism of temples and the destruction of private property, following the registration of a blasphemy case...
September 17, 2019

‘A’-class accountability?

THERE is an element of both self-righteousness and audacity in the way the government has ignored all advice to...