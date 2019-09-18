Pakistan denies India's request for use of airspace by Modi for flight to Germany
The government on Wednesday announced its decision not to grant India's request for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Germany.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the decision has been made "keeping in view the situation in occupied Kashmir".
"A request was received from India that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to go to Germany and seeks to use the airspace for an overflight on the 20th and wishes to use the same for a return flight on the 28th," said the foreign minister in a video statement.
"Keeping in view the situation in occupied Kashmir and India's attitude witnessed in the tyranny and oppression [suffered by Kashmiris] and the violations of rights in the region, we have decided not to grant this request," he said.
The Indian government had formally submitted a request last week for the use of Pakistani airspace following which Pakistan looked into calling a high-level advisory meeting on the matter, according to diplomatic sources.
The sources had told DawnNewsTV that Modi's flight would pass over Pakistani airspace on September 20 on his way to the US where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly and address a gathering of Indian-Americans in Houston.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UNGA on September 27.
As per international law, the sources had said, Pakistan is bound to grant permission to the Indian premier. If it is rejected, India can appeal to the International Civil Aviation Organisation as a result of which Pakistan may be required to pay a hefty fine.
The request comes at a time of high tension between Pakistan and India following the Indian government's decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir. A communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement imposed by the Indian authorities from the eve of this development have been in place for 45 days now.
Earlier in September, Pakistan had decided to refuse a request by India to allow its president Ram Nath Kovind to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Iceland.
The government had also considered closing the entire Pakistani airspace to Indian flights. However, no decision was taken on the matter.
In February, Pakistan had closed its airspace to Indian traffic after aerial dogfights following the Pulwama attack ratcheted up tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. It reopened its skies for all civilian traffic in July, ending months of restrictions affecting major international routes.
Following this, in August, Modi used Pakistan's airspace to travel to France for an official visit.
Comments (34)
And stop requesting us.
Rock on.
It is still not sure why the Indian government keeps requesting for airspace access.
Not a good sign for peace.
Very good decision. Both the countries should not have any relation including diplomatic.
One logic i did not understand is ... why they are asking when they know Pakistan will not agree. at least for Modi..coz at the most Pakistan can only do that... India can afford another route..
Good decision. We are headed in the right direction.
Thank you,
Good decision. Can't understand why India is acting as if everything is normal while it holds Kashmiris under curfew for over a month.
Good step.
Good move. This is a big message to show the world our strength
Shabaash. No quarter given. None to be expected.
Good move...
Keep it up Pakistan. Very brave.
Good quite right too, this would teach them not to mess with Kashmiries and Pakistan suffer karo Modi
Thats the spirit
Good job. Please stop all over flights.
Fifth generation warfare: Tweets and denying overflight access.
typical fight of two brothers.
why requesting Pakistan every 2 min???, pak made it clear India needs to behave....
What an embarrassment for our neighbors. Well done Pakistan.
Good one. Don't cooperate with murderers
دل باغ باغ هوگیا. بلکل صحیح فیصالئ
I hope the decision has been made after thorough consultation with the legal team. Pakistan cannot afford another huge penalty after Reko Diq
Good , this is the voice of nation. Bravo
Proud to be a Pakistani!
In public: "Hindustan is a global superpower, all nations bow before us and nobody can resist our mighty influence."
In private: "Can we please use your airspace? Please? No? Ok."
Why do they even bother?
Does Narendra Modi have any self respect?
Extremely disappointed. Not by Pakistan's denial, but by India's request.
Great! Let him go the long way!
Good job.
Good Decision
Our message is very clear, there will be no talks with Modi until 44 days old curfew is lifted in the occupied Kashmir. Ball is firmly in Modi's court!
(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years advocating my candid views on various topics. Be aware of fake ID's).