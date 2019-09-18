DAWN.COM

Cash-starved Air India putting crews on low-fat diet

APSeptember 18, 2019

Cash-starved Air India is putting its crew on a diet, changing their inflight menu to special low-fat meals.

Dhananjay Kumar, the state-run airline's spokesman, said on Wednesday that the objective is to provide healthy and cost-effective meals to crews on domestic and international flights.

Kumar declined to comment on media reports that the cost per meal, mostly vegetarian, will come down to one-third of existing 500-800 Indian rupees (up to $11) per meal.

The new menu was introduced on Monday on flights originating from New Delhi and Mumbai and will be extended to other routes soon.

"Special low-fat diet meals have been worked out on a day-wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch," an airline statement said.

The decision comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to divest from Air India, which has debts of nearly 580 billion Indian rupees ($8 billion).

After an earlier failed attempt to sell the airline off last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to try again in October.

In 2009, the airline fired 10 air hostesses for being overweight after they failed to get back in shape three years after they were switched to ground crew jobs.

A Shah
Sep 18, 2019 02:03pm

Good for health. Well done!

Recommend 0
Anand, BN
Sep 18, 2019 02:05pm

In fact serving low fat diet may not be being for economic reasons, but for healthy reasons. Indeed we should all believe in low fat, low carbohydrate and high protein healthy diet or internationally followed Atkin's diet..

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 18, 2019 02:06pm

They are getting fat. Healthy diet is necessary.

Recommend 0
Inns ali UK
Sep 18, 2019 02:12pm

well this was expected, cut cost and fat because weight matters on flights ( excess luggage) this happens when the government spends billions on useless moon expeditions

Recommend 0
Ali Ahmad
Sep 18, 2019 02:20pm

Pack your own lunchbox

Recommend 0

