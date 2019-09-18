DAWN.COM

IHC to hear Nawaz's appeal against Al Azizia conviction today

Dawn.comUpdated September 18, 2019

Last year, Nawaz Sharif was handed a seven-year prison sentence by an accountability court. — AFP/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear on Wednesday an appeal filed by incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Al Azizia corruption reference.

The hearing is expected to begin at 12pm.

Last year, Sharif was handed a seven-year prison sentence by an accountability court. The court had also fined Sharif Rs1.5 billion and US $25 million in the Al-Azizia reference. The former premier is currently in Kot Lakhpat jail.

The reference pertains to the Sharif family being unable to justify the source of the funds provided to set up Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) in Saudi Arabia, making this a case of owning assets beyond means.

The high court will also hear an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sharif's acquittal in the Flagship corruption reference. He was acquitted by the same court that convicted him in the Al Azizia court.

Both judgements were authored by accountability judge Arshad Malik, who was recently removed from his position over the video leak scandal. Earlier this year, Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz had released a video clip in which Malik allegedly confessed that he had been "blackmailed" into convicting Sharif. Maryam, who is currently in Adiala jail, had called for an overturning of Sharif's conviction.

Malik was removed from his position after the video was released and has been repatriated to the Lahore High Court where disciplinary proceedings against him will be held.

More to follow.

ZZQ
Sep 18, 2019 10:45am

I hope his sentence is maintained and the ones acquited are also put behind bars as everyone knows they have plundered. Enough of political expediencies and now we need to see concrete steps towards eradication and punishment of corruption and the corrupts. FOREVER

Its now or never for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Sep 18, 2019 10:46am

Stay strong NS. Future is yours!

Recommend 0
Cris Dann
Sep 18, 2019 10:55am

@ZZQ, I really wish so.

Recommend 0

