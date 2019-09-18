DAWN.COM

Salahuddin physically tortured before his death: forensic report

Malik Irfanul HaqUpdated September 18, 2019

Salahuddin Ayubi. — You Tube screengrab/File
The postmortem forensic report on the death of alleged ATM thief Salahuddin Ayubi has confirmed torture marks on his body prior to his death, health department officials as well as the District Standing Medical Board (DSMB) in Rahim Yar Khan concluded.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Rabbani told Dawn on Tuesday that the report was prepared by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and was submitted to City A division police on Monday.

A member of the medical team that conducted Ayubi's autopsy, wishing to remain anonymous, stated that various samples of skin taken "show violence on the body".

"The deceased was also affected by lung disease and hepatitis," he added.

According to the forensic report, a copy of which is available with Dawn, the various samples submitted to PFSA indicate that the injuries were antemortem (before death) in nature.

"The submitted pieces of skin from right deltoid (shoulder) area, left deltoid area and left hand reveals presence of blood haemorrhages, and scattered inflammatory cells suggesting antemortem nature of injuries with associated inflammation," read the report.

The report has similar remarks about the sample taken from the left elbow joint.

An official from the health department, requesting anonymity told Dawn that the histopathology of injuries shows that the deceased was "subjected to violence before his death".

"Blood clots were found on the injured body parts. There were signs of torture on the upper side of the right arm and the left side of the belly," the official said.

"The man was physically tortured before his death," he confirmed.

The DSMB in its final and "unanimous opinion" given in the post-mortem report has stated: "Keeping in view the autopsy report, forensic toxicology and forensic histopathology reports [...] the injuries are antemortem in nature and caused by blunt means confirming antemortem physical violence".

The board has said that the possibility of death due to the "combined effects of antemortem injuries mentioned in the postmortem report, restrictive lung disease and neurogenic shock cannot be ruled out".

Remains to be exhumed for another autopsy

Ayubi, a resident of Gujranwala, was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan when he was allegedly caught stealing from an ATM machine on Aug 31. Two days later, he was reported dead.

According to the district police officer's spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, Ayubi was behaving like a "mad man" in lockup when he "suddenly became unwell". He had said that the man was unconscious when he was shifted to the emergency ward of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Ayubi's father Muhammad Afzaal had moved a petition in court asking that the body be exhumed and a proper autopsy be carried out.

He alleged that the police got the postmortem conducted at night in haste by the medical board headed by the Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) medical superintendent without informing the family despite the fact that the address of the petitioner was tattooed on the arm of the deceased.

Ayubi's father also said that the family was not allowed to examine his body and a copy of the autopsy report was not provided to him.

Afzaal said when he took the body to his village in Gujranwala and during bathing [rite] he observed marks of extreme torture. He said many of the injuries that were visible on the body were not recorded in the autopsy report.

The magistrate hearing the case accepted Afzaal’s petition for further postmortem after exhumation of the body and directed the Punjab health secretary to constitute a medical board as per rules and regulations.

Comments (13)

Justicefirst
Sep 18, 2019 12:47am

FIR must be registered against the concerned for intentional murder of Mr Salahuddin Ayubi.

Recommend 0
M. Umair A. Khan
Sep 18, 2019 12:54am

Sheikh zaid medical college medical board must be accountable and punished as well.

Recommend 0
Afaq Khan
Sep 18, 2019 12:55am

When is Imran Khan gonna fix this police?

Recommend 0
hussain
Sep 18, 2019 12:56am

there needs to have an independent police complaints authority, to procure wrongdoings by the police.

Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 18, 2019 01:07am

After this heinous crime, the police has stopped anyone from taking a mobile phone in a police station. Accordingly, there will be no evidence of such crimes committed by the police and the business can carry on as usual.

Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 18, 2019 01:38am

Pakistan Police : crime control at its best !

Recommend 0
Maria ente pariaonnuchoriu
Sep 18, 2019 05:14am

The so called protectors themselves are the culprits.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Sep 18, 2019 06:45am

Nothing will change the culture of law enforcement agencies if culprits are not handed exemplary punishment. Suspension with pay and transfer are not the response that is required in criminal matters.

Recommend 0
Captain
Sep 18, 2019 06:47am

Tragic loss.....responsible persons should be brought before justice

Recommend 0
Mahmud
Sep 18, 2019 06:55am

The victim who was mentally challenged (retarded) was only retrieving his ATM card from the machine though wrongly. He did not steal any money. This is a clear case of death by torture.

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Sep 18, 2019 07:01am

Clearly a case of police brutality leading to death. In my books that is murder.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 18, 2019 08:25am

Anyone convicted of torture should be given a public whipping and jailed.

Recommend 0
Cris Dann
Sep 18, 2019 10:39am

RIP-poor man.

Recommend 0

