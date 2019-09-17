DAWN.COM

7th grade girl who went 'missing' in Islamabad had gone away with friends; recovered from Swat

Shakeel Qarar | Dawn.comUpdated September 17, 2019

Police is currently in the process of bringing the girl back to the capital. — AP/File
A teenage girl who had gone missing in Islamabad on Sunday night was "safely recovered" from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district on Tuesday, capital police said.

On Monday, sectors of Ramna had echoed with announcements from mosques about a 13-year-old girl who disappeared while walking outside her house in G-8/1. Her family and friends had also conducted a door-to-door search to find her.

But police said the girl had "gone away with her friends" and even left a note at home before leaving.

"The case was not [of] forceful abduction," Islamabad police said in a tweet.

Police is currently in the process of bringing the girl back to the capital. A police statement said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed will hold a press conference regarding the case at 7pm on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Mohammad Amir Zulfikar Khan praised the DIG and his team for the successful recovery of the teenage girl.

The disappearance

The girl’s brother and uncle had told Dawn that she disappeared on Sunday night after she left the house to go for a walk in the street at 7:30pm.

The girl’s uncle said she used her father’s mobile phone and had a Facebook account. Late on Sunday night, he said, the family noticed that someone used another device to log into her Facebook account and deleted all her messages.

He said they also attempted to delete the account, but were unsuccessful. He said a few people had been picked up by the police, including students from the school where she is enrolled in the seventh grade.

A kidnapping case was registered against unidentified individuals after the family submitted an application with the Karachi Company police.

Initially unsatisfied by the pace of police investigation, the family had protested outside the National Press Club.

