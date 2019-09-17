DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 17, 2019

'Human rights violations worsening in Kashmir,' says senior Turkish lawmaker

Anadolu AgencySeptember 17, 2019

Email

Head of Turkish parliament's Human Rights Commission Hakan Cavusoglu. — AA/File
Head of Turkish parliament's Human Rights Commission Hakan Cavusoglu. — AA/File

A senior Turkish lawmaker on Tuesday called on the Indian government to end the worsening human rights violations in occupied Kashmir "as immediately as possible".

"Human right violations have shown a massive increase in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019," Hakan Cavusoglu, the head of parliament's Human Rights Commission, said in a statement.

Cavusoglu mentioned how thousands of troops were deployed to the region in early August before India made the sudden, unprecedented move of revoking the region’s special status.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been facing a communications blackout since Aug 5, when New Delhi stripped the disputed region of special provisions guaranteed by the Indian constitution.

"I call on the Indian government to end the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir as immediately as possible," the lawmaker said.

Cavusoglu said the recent incidents in the region "turned Kashmir into one of the most sensitive regions in the world".

From 1954 until Aug 5, 2019, Kashmir enjoyed a special status under the Indian constitution which allowed it to enact its own laws. The provisions also protected the region's citizenship law, which barred outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.

After New Delhi's move of scrapping Kashmir's special autonomy, it has been under a near-complete lockdown.

Several rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly called on India to lift restrictions and release political detainees.

Indian authorities claim that daytime restrictions have been lifted in 90 per cent of the region.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An unequal society

An unequal society

We continue to live in an unequal and class-based society, but prefer to pretend otherwise.

Editorial

Updated September 17, 2019

The economy in focus

For the people, whether the common man or the investor, results do not mean shrinking deficits.
Updated September 17, 2019

Ghotki violence

THE vandalism of temples and the destruction of private property, following the registration of a blasphemy case...
September 17, 2019

‘A’-class accountability?

THERE is an element of both self-righteousness and audacity in the way the government has ignored all advice to...
Updated September 16, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

India can no longer pretend that Kashmir is an ‘internal’ matter.
September 16, 2019

Domestic violence

A NEW report published in the Journal of International Women’s Studies highlights the ways in which women continue...
September 16, 2019

Need for urban oases

CITIZENS in Karachi’s Clifton area might breathe easier, for the patch of land known as the Urban Forest has been...