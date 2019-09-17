DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 17, 2019

UK govt hands over Imran Farooq murder case evidence to Pakistan

Atika RehmanSeptember 17, 2019

Email

The United Kingdom government has handed over evidence to Pakistan in connection with the Imran Farooq murder case, it emerged on Tuesday. — AFP/File
The United Kingdom government has handed over evidence to Pakistan in connection with the Imran Farooq murder case, it emerged on Tuesday. — AFP/File

The United Kingdom has handed over evidence to Pakistan in connection with the Imran Farooq murder case, it emerged on Tuesday.

Toby Cadman, the lawyer for the Pakistan government, told Dawn that he had submitted the evidence in the Islamabad High Court.

Additionally, he confirmed that Pakistan had made a request for mutual legal assistance (MLA) to transfer evidence relevant to the inquiry regarding the Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader's murder.

Cadman said he is currently in Pakistan to deliver the letter of acceptance, the evidence and to attend a hearing of the case.

Dr Farooq, a senior leader of the MQM, was murdered outside his home in London in 2010.

In June, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) special prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz had informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that the UK was ready to share evidence in the murder case provided the accused was not given the death penalty in the case of conviction.

Imtiaz had told the ATC that the UK Central Authority, in response to correspondence related to sharing of evidence in the murder case, said that European laws did not permit sharing of evidence with a country where the offence was punishable by death.

He had added that the UK government had asked Pakistan to give an assurance that the convict would not be given the death sentence on the basis of the evidence related to the murder.

The special prosecutor said the Pakistani government had told the UK Central Authority that the matter was under consideration and for this particular case, the law might be amended or the presidential pardon might be invoked to commute a death sentence to life imprisonment. However, he had said, the top law office would have a final say in this matter.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had directed the ATC to conclude the trial by October 2018. The FIA, on the other hand, had sought time from the trial court to produce evidence which it was expecting to get from the UK under the MLA request.

Initially, the UK authorities had not responded to Pakistan’s request for the MLA.

Two suspects in the case — Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali — have recorded their confessional statements before the magistrate, saying that Dr Farooq was killed because he was a "potent threat to the leadership of the MQM". However, the suspects later backtracked from their confessional statement, saying that they recorded the previous statement under duress.

Another suspect, Moazzam Ali, has not yet recorded his confessional statement in the case.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An unequal society

An unequal society

We continue to live in an unequal and class-based society, but prefer to pretend otherwise.

Editorial

Updated September 17, 2019

The economy in focus

For the people, whether the common man or the investor, results do not mean shrinking deficits.
Updated September 17, 2019

Ghotki violence

THE vandalism of temples and the destruction of private property, following the registration of a blasphemy case...
September 17, 2019

‘A’-class accountability?

THERE is an element of both self-righteousness and audacity in the way the government has ignored all advice to...
Updated September 16, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

India can no longer pretend that Kashmir is an ‘internal’ matter.
September 16, 2019

Domestic violence

A NEW report published in the Journal of International Women’s Studies highlights the ways in which women continue...
September 16, 2019

Need for urban oases

CITIZENS in Karachi’s Clifton area might breathe easier, for the patch of land known as the Urban Forest has been...