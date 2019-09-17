Trump singles out Iran for Saudi oil attacks but says he does not want war
US President Donald Trump has said that it looks like Iran is behind the attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia but stressed he did not want to go to war, as the attacks sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a new Middle East conflict.
A day after saying the United States was “locked and loaded” to respond to the incident, Trump said on Monday there was “no rush” to do so.
“We have a lot of options but I’m not looking at options right now. We want to find definitively who did this,” he said.
Iran has rejected US charges it was behind the strikes on Saturday that damaged the world’s biggest crude-processing plant and triggered the largest jump in crude prices in decades.
Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated since Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic programs. Washington also wants to pressure Tehran to end its support of regional proxy forces, including in Yemen where Saudi forces have been fighting Iran-aligned Houthis for four years.
The United States on Monday was still investigating if Iran was behind the Saudi strikes when Trump said: "It’s certainly looking that way at this moment.”
Trump, who has spent much of his presidency trying to disentangle the United States from wars he inherited, made clear, however, he was not going to rush into a new conflict on behalf of Saudi Arabia.
“I’m somebody that would like not to have war,” Trump said.
Several US Cabinet members, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, have blamed Tehran for the strikes. Pompeo and others will travel to Saudi Arabia soon, Trump said.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the strikes were carried out by “Yemeni people” in retaliation to attacks by a Saudi-led military coalition in a war with the Houthi movement.
“Yemeni people are exercising their legitimate right of defense,” Rouhani told reporters during a visit to Ankara.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called the allegations “unacceptable and entirely baseless”.
The attacks cut 5% of world crude oil production.
Oil prices surged by as much as 19% after the incidents, the biggest intraday jump since the 1990-91 Gulf crisis over Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Prices retreated from their peak after Trump said he would release US emergency supplies and producers said there were enough stocks globally to make up for the shortfall.
Japan said it will consider coordinated release of its oil reserves and other measures if needed to ensure sufficient supplies in the wake of the attacks.
Crude prices were down around 1% in Asian trade on Tuesday.
“The question is how long it takes for the supply to get back online,” said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.
“However, the (geopolitical) risk premium [...] which has been basically ignored by markets in favor of growth worries in recent months, is likely to be priced in going forward,” she said.
Saudi suspicions
Saudi Arabia said the attacks were carried out with Iranian weapons and urged United Nations experts to help investigate the raid.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Iranian threats were not only directed against the kingdom but against the Middle East and the world.
While the prince did not directly accuse Tehran, a Foreign Ministry statement reported him as calling on the international community to condemn whoever was behind the strike.
“The kingdom is capable of defending its land and people and responding forcefully to those attacks,” the statement added.
Saudi Arabia and Iran have been enemies for decades and are fighting a number of proxy wars.
Trump said he had not made commitments to protect the Saudis.
“No, I haven’t promised Saudis that. We have to sit down with the Saudis and work something out,” he said. “That was an attack on Saudi Arabia, and that wasn’t an attack on us. But we would certainly help them.”
Two sources briefed on state oil company Saudi Aramco’s operations told Reuters it might take months for Saudi oil production to return to normal. Earlier estimates had suggested it could take weeks.
Saudi Arabia said it would be able to meet oil customers’ demand from its ample storage, although some deliveries had been disrupted. At least 11 supertankers were waiting to load oil cargoes from Saudi ports, ship tracking data showed on Monday.
He wants 2 brothers to fight.
Iranian are united can not be defeated
I do not trust the Saudi’s at all. They are setting up a stage to start a US-Iran conflict.
In my opinion, Trump is issuing warmongering statements and threats to escalate war between Saudi Arabia and Iran - this is the part of a broader strategy and plan to control the oil facilities in the region. War is not the answer, only meaningful and bilateral dialogues will produce tangible results. Dont forget what happened during Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria wars - infrastructure runied, millions losts their houses and lives, and, as a result, none of the US and Nato countries were affected, only Muslims suffered. I say to both Saudi Arabia and Iran: think about war's short and long term consequences, and don't let any country intervene for the sake and benefit of your people and region.
wonder is he following IK or IK is following him master of U Turns.
The global oil prices, after this episode, shall make poor, poorer and rich, richer around the world...
Whoever attacked Saudia had very advanced capabilites and knew exactly when and where to hit to cause maximum disruption and thankfully minimum human losses.
To make 20% over the weekend is definitely a very attractive deal.
Pakistan can get benefit.from.this situation. Pakistan can ask Saudia if they want any protection luie of financial benefits.