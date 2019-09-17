PML-N leader surfaces in London to submit ‘video evidence’

LONDON: The central figure in the controversy surrounding leaked videos of district and sessions court judge Arshad Malik surfaced here on Monday and was seen submitting “evidence” to the Pakistan High Commission.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nasir Butt, who is said to have recorded the controversial statements of judge Malik, approached the high commission in London to submit what is being claimed as “authenticated evidence” of the videos. Footage of Mr Butt walking into the mission premises in Lowndes Square appeared on social media.

The high commission made no comment on the details of his visit, but an official told Dawn that Mr Butt came for “consular services” and that the consular department was processing his request in the matter.

Mr Butt came into the spotlight on July 6 this year, when the PML-N leadership held a press conference and alleged that the judge had been “blackmailed” into passing a verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz made a set of videos public at the press conference, which purportedly show Mr Butt in conversation with judge Malik at the latter’s house.

The PML-N accuses judge Malik of convicting Mr Sharif under duress. However, the judge claims he was blackmailed by PML-N supporters.

In July, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at a Rawalpindi house owned by Mr Butt and claimed to have recovered “important documents”.

Judge Malik had earlier lodged a case with the FIA against Mr Butt and others. The judge was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court and has now been posted as an officer on special duty (OSD) at the Lahore Sessions Court.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2019