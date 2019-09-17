DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 17, 2019

PML-N leader surfaces in London to submit ‘video evidence’

Atika RehmanUpdated September 17, 2019

Email

A screengrab from a video shared by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz shows judge Arshad Malik (R) in conversation with PML-N supporter Nasir Butt (L). — DawnNewsTV/File
A screengrab from a video shared by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz shows judge Arshad Malik (R) in conversation with PML-N supporter Nasir Butt (L). — DawnNewsTV/File

LONDON: The central figure in the controversy surrounding leaked videos of district and sessions court judge Arshad Malik surfaced here on Monday and was seen submitting “evidence” to the Pakistan High Commission.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nasir Butt, who is said to have recorded the controversial statements of judge Malik, approached the high commission in London to submit what is being claimed as “authenticated evidence” of the videos. Footage of Mr Butt walking into the mission premises in Lowndes Square appeared on social media.

The high commission made no comment on the details of his visit, but an official told Dawn that Mr Butt came for “consular services” and that the consular department was processing his request in the matter.

Mr Butt came into the spotlight on July 6 this year, when the PML-N leadership held a press conference and alleged that the judge had been “blackmailed” into passing a verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz made a set of videos public at the press conference, which purportedly show Mr Butt in conversation with judge Malik at the latter’s house.

The PML-N accuses judge Malik of convicting Mr Sharif under duress. However, the judge claims he was blackmailed by PML-N supporters.

In July, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at a Rawalpindi house owned by Mr Butt and claimed to have recovered “important documents”.

Judge Malik had earlier lodged a case with the FIA against Mr Butt and others. The judge was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court and has now been posted as an officer on special duty (OSD) at the Lahore Sessions Court.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2019

VideoLeak
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An unequal society

An unequal society

We continue to live in an unequal and class-based society, but prefer to pretend otherwise.

Editorial

Updated September 17, 2019

The economy in focus

For the people, whether the common man or the investor, results do not mean shrinking deficits.
Updated September 17, 2019

Ghotki violence

THE vandalism of temples and the destruction of private property, following the registration of a blasphemy case...
September 17, 2019

‘A’-class accountability?

THERE is an element of both self-righteousness and audacity in the way the government has ignored all advice to...
Updated September 16, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

India can no longer pretend that Kashmir is an ‘internal’ matter.
September 16, 2019

Domestic violence

A NEW report published in the Journal of International Women’s Studies highlights the ways in which women continue...
September 16, 2019

Need for urban oases

CITIZENS in Karachi’s Clifton area might breathe easier, for the patch of land known as the Urban Forest has been...