September 17, 2019

Man slashes wife’s nose over domestic dispute in Lahore

Updated September 17, 2019

A man allegedly slashed his wife’s nose over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police on Monday. — AP/File
LAHORE: A man allegedly slashed his wife’s nose over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police on Monday.

Sajjad Ahmad also shaved off his wife’s head after subjecting her to severe torture with plastic pipes, kicks and punches.

Some neighbours rushed to Ahmad’s house on hearing the cries of Shazia and her minor children, who were terrified at seeing their mother seriously injured. Shazia and Ahmad lived in Sitara Colony and the couple had six children — four daughters and two sons.

The neighbours rescued Shazia and alerted police, who took her to the Lahore General Hospital with severe bleeding.

The neighbours told police that Ahmad would torture his wife quite often, adding that he used to beat her with pipes and iron roads over petty domestic matters, and the neighbours had several times rescued her.

A doctor told Dawn that Shazia had lost her nose, adding that she had been admitted for a complicated facial surgery where they would give her an artificial nose.

Shazia told police that she was visiting one of her daughters’ in-laws in the same locality when her husband stormed in. He took her back home, locked the gate and attacked her with a plastic pipe. She claimed that Ahmad told her he had spent money on her health that he was to pay as monthly installment to a shopkeeper. He then took out a knife from a cupboard and chopped off her nose besides subjecting her to torture, she added.

Police said a case had been lodged against the suspect on the complaint of Shazia and a police team dispatched to arrest him. Ahmad had fled from the scene shortly after committing the crime, they added.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2019

Violence against women
Pakistan

