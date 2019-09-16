'Witch-hunt' of politicians, businessmen will lead to 'economical meltdown': Faryal Talpur

PPP leader Faryal Talpur on Monday during her address in the Sindh Assembly condemned what she called "political victimisation in the garb of accountability".

Talpur, who is a chief suspect in a massive money laundering scandal, warned that if the "witch-hunt" of politicians and businessmen continues, it would lead the country to an "economical meltdown".

"The manner in which people have been humiliated and harassed in the name of accountability is regrettable," she said. "This is not progress of a country or a nation. In fact, this is bringing your country to [the cusp of an] economical meltdown.

"People will not want to live in this country. There will come a time when people will want to leave this country. Such is the situation being created."

Addressing the allegations against herself, Talpur said: "We [the suspects] do not have any problems with these false allegations. We will face them; we have faced them in the past."

Talpur, a member of the Sindh Assembly, is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is probing charges of money laundering against her.

Her production orders were issued by the Sindh Assembly last month but were not complied with. She was produced in the provincial assembly today after the Lahore High Court ordered the administration of Adiala Jail, where she has been detained, to make arrangements so that Talpur would be able to attend assembly sessions.

During her address in the assembly today, she said that the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir was "very bad" and complained that enough was not being done for the residents of the region.

"I have to say this with regret that what is happening [in occupied Kashmir] is very bad and we have not been able to extend any help except for delivering lengthy speeches. They say actions speak louder than words, and there is no action, just words.

"Neither have we gone to other countries, nor have we asked for help over the Kashmir issue. I feel that for [occupied] Kashmir, there is a lot to be done and should be done, which is not being done by Pakistan."

She extended her condolences to the families of the soldiers that have been martyred at the restive Line of Control and also expressed hope that the recent extension given to Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would "help stabilise the country".

"We hope that the extension of the army chief is in the best interests of Pakistan and will help to stabilise this country, which needs to be stabilised.

"We all should work towards a better Pakistan. We need to be united over a number of issues and stop mudslinging and harassing each other over allegations of corruption," she concluded.