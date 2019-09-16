DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 16, 2019

KP govt makes it mandatory for schoolgirls across the province to 'cover up'

SirajuddinUpdated September 16, 2019

Email

The KP government has asked schools to instruct their students to cover themselves up with a gown, abaya or chador "in order to protect them from any unethical incident". — Photo by Abdul Majeed Goraya/File
The KP government has asked schools to instruct their students to cover themselves up with a gown, abaya or chador "in order to protect them from any unethical incident". — Photo by Abdul Majeed Goraya/File

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to make it mandatory for female students of government-run schools to cover themselves up in the province’s educational institutions, Adviser to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash said on Monday.

The order was first circulated in Haripur district last week, where the district education officer asked all principals and headmistresses of government schools to ensure that girl students wore an abaya, gown or chador.

“We came across some situations during our recent visits to tribal areas and Kohistan that prompted us to take this decision,” Bangash told DawnNewsTV, without specifying what these situations were.

Editorial: Rather than policing women's bodies, state authorities should ensure harassers are punished

“We have sensitive areas in the province which require safety measures for the children,” he said, adding that the decision is "also in line with the tribal values and the traditions of Islam".

The adviser further said: “This step has been taken particularly to remove the doubts raised by parents about the safety of their children.

“We have to take decisions which are in the best interest of our culture, people and the province. If such a measure can convince the parents to send their girls to schools, why not go ahead with it?"

The adviser said that it was important to focus on the education of both boys and girls in the province. “Our focus is on educating our girls and we should take every step to enable this,” he added.

Earlier today, the decision was enforced in Peshawar through a notification issued by District Education Officer Samina Ghani, who directed the heads of all government girls middle, high and higher secondary schools in the district to instruct their students to cover themselves up with a gown, abaya or chador "in order to protect them from any unethical incident".

Commenting on the dress code, an official in the Haripur district education office had earlier told Dawn that the decision was "necessary to protect girl students from a growing number of complaints of eve-teasing and harassment".

“A good number of girl students have developed a habit of wearing dupatta or ‘half chador’, which is not sufficient to cover their bodies,” the official had added.

Former KP education minister and Awami National Party MPA Sardar Hussain Babak criticised the decision, saying it will have a negative impact on education trends.

"To make the abaya or burqa mandatory through a notification will have a negative impact,” he said, adding that in KP many school-going girls already wear the burqa.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sohail
Sep 16, 2019 07:45pm

Abaya should be made compulsory..

Recommend 0
JD
Sep 16, 2019 07:49pm

Excellent decision

Recommend 0
Manish
Sep 16, 2019 07:52pm

Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 16, 2019 07:55pm

Welcome to the dark ages

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 16, 2019 07:56pm

Cover up? How depressing and disturbing is this directive...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Sep 16, 2019 08:00pm

Rather than providing security to the vulnerable in the society, Government decided to blame the victims. Why don't we declare the whole of NWFP a tribal area to align with this policy!

Recommend 0
Anand
Sep 16, 2019 08:03pm

What about non Mulims?

Recommend 0
LapataHaqeeqat
Sep 16, 2019 08:04pm

@Sohail, covering of head and body is required for the makes too

Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Sep 16, 2019 08:06pm

Let one should have independent choice.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Sep 16, 2019 08:15pm

Good Step!!

Recommend 0
HMVoice
Sep 16, 2019 08:17pm

Tabdeeli was promised. No one said it would be positive tabdeeli!

Recommend 0
Sailua Khan
Sep 16, 2019 08:17pm

Excellent decision! Now girls will be much safer.

Recommend 0
Sanity 101
Sep 16, 2019 08:27pm

these areas are such the foreigners too respect the local culture. Whats the problem with that ?

Recommend 0
What next?
Sep 16, 2019 08:28pm

What next? is it Burqa!?

Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 16, 2019 08:28pm

Good step

Recommend 0
Nurse Practitioner
Sep 16, 2019 08:31pm

I would have to agree.

Recommend 0
best
Sep 16, 2019 08:37pm

Burqa would have been best.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 16, 2019 08:40pm

'Cover Up' should be mandatory for schoolgirls (& all women) across Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 16, 2019 08:41pm

@A shah, you obviously don't understand the cultural needs of KP.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 16, 2019 08:41pm

@Nadeem Yousuf, how is government supposed to protect everyone with their limited resources?

Recommend 0
KHK
Sep 16, 2019 08:43pm

If government cant help then blame the victim. Good policy new Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Barrister Ahmer J. Khan
Sep 16, 2019 08:56pm

Shame on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. Shame on PTI.

Recommend 0
enam
Sep 16, 2019 08:57pm

Good decision

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Sep 16, 2019 08:59pm

Back to 14 century

Recommend 0
Ga
Sep 16, 2019 09:00pm

How about a law for men to lower their gaze towards the ground when they see a woman instead of gawking?

Recommend 0
Sajid
Sep 16, 2019 09:03pm

Excellent. Well done KPK government. Should be made compulsory throughout Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Sep 16, 2019 09:05pm

This is Imran Khans naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
St Mercury
Sep 16, 2019 09:19pm

It is totally wrong. Let the parents and the girls decide how they want to cover themselves. It is none of the government's business.

Recommend 0
Tamjeed Arshad
Sep 16, 2019 09:24pm

Ridiculous.

Recommend 0
Vega
Sep 16, 2019 09:30pm

Cover the eyes of man instead

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 16, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

India can no longer pretend that Kashmir is an ‘internal’ matter.
September 16, 2019

Domestic violence

A NEW report published in the Journal of International Women’s Studies highlights the ways in which women continue...
September 16, 2019

Need for urban oases

CITIZENS in Karachi’s Clifton area might breathe easier, for the patch of land known as the Urban Forest has been...
Updated September 15, 2019

Buzdar’s new avatar

Recent developments suggest that there are at least some serious concerns over how Punjab is being run.
September 15, 2019

University funding

AS the country tries to paddle through a sinking economy, public universities too have been forced to tighten their...
September 15, 2019

Dress code for girls

COVER up the women, and most — if not all — social ills will magically disappear. The district education office...