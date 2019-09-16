DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 16, 2019

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ‘conditionally’ released on parole

Tahir NaseerSeptember 16, 2019

Email

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's sister had requested his release on a humanitarian basis so that he could attend his uncle's funeral. — DawnNewsTV
Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's sister had requested his release on a humanitarian basis so that he could attend his uncle's funeral. — DawnNewsTV

An accountability court in Islamabad released former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on parole on Monday so he can attend his uncle’s funeral prayers in the federal capital.

The court allowed Khaqan’s release on the condition that the district administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi provide him foolproof security. Accountability judge Mohammad Bashir said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director-general should only allow the release if the district administration can take responsibility for providing Khaqan with security.

He also directed the DG to make appropriate arrangements for the release of the former premier.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor had told the court that Khaqan cannot be released as he is being investigated. It is against the law to release a suspect in such circumstances, he had argued.

On the other hand, Sadia Abbasi, the ex-premier's sister, said she had asked for her request to be granted on a humanitarian basis.

“These requests are not made every day,” she said. Sadia also highlighted that the former premier had been on physical remand for more than 60 days.

On September 11, NAB Karachi had recommended opening another corruption reference against Khaqan for allegedly violating the rules and procedures set by the federal government in the appointment of the managing director of Pakistan State Oil.

The former prime minister is currently on 14-days physical remand in a case pertaining to the LNG scandal. Khaqan is accused of awarding a 15-year contract for an LNG terminal against the rules while he was petroleum minister in the cabinet of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The case was closed by NAB in 2016 but was reopened in 2018.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bhaijan
Sep 16, 2019 06:14pm

Good humanitarian consideration.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 16, 2019

Focus on Kashmir

India can no longer pretend that Kashmir is an ‘internal’ matter.
September 16, 2019

Domestic violence

A NEW report published in the Journal of International Women’s Studies highlights the ways in which women continue...
September 16, 2019

Need for urban oases

CITIZENS in Karachi’s Clifton area might breathe easier, for the patch of land known as the Urban Forest has been...
Updated September 15, 2019

Buzdar’s new avatar

Recent developments suggest that there are at least some serious concerns over how Punjab is being run.
September 15, 2019

University funding

AS the country tries to paddle through a sinking economy, public universities too have been forced to tighten their...
September 15, 2019

Dress code for girls

COVER up the women, and most — if not all — social ills will magically disappear. The district education office...