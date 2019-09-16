DAWN.COM

India arrests senior Kashmir leader under controversial law

Dawn.com | APUpdated September 16, 2019

In this April 8, 2019, file photo, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses his supporters during an election campaign rally in Srinagar. — AP
A parliament member who is a senior pro-India politician in occupied Kashmir was arrested on Monday under a controversial law that allows authorities to imprison someone for up to two years without charge or trial.

Farooq Abdullah, 81, who also was the former chief minister of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) at his residence in Srinagar, the summer capital and main city of the disputed Himalayan region.

“We have arrested him, and a committee will decide how long the arrest will be,” said Muneer Khan, a top police official.

Abdullah is the first pro-India politician who has been arrested under PSA, under which rights activists say more than 20,000 Kashmiris have been detained in the last two decades.

Abdullah’s residence was declared a subsidiary jail and he, as well as other Kashmiri leaders, was put under house arrest on August 5 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government in New Delhi stripped occupied Kashmir of semi-autonomy and statehood.

On August 6, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah denied to the lower house of Parliament that Abdullah had been detained or arrested.

“If he (Abdullah) does not want to come out of his house, he cannot be brought out at gunpoint,” Shah had said, when other parliamentarians expressed concern over Abdullah’s absence during the debate on Kashmir’s status.

According to The Wire, the decision to apply PSA on the National Conference president came on Sunday night, ahead of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko's habeas corpus petition in the Indian Supreme Court.

The publication reported that the absence of any papers justifying the former chief minister's arrest would have been an embarrassment for the centre during the petition hearing.

According to Scroll, a habeas corpus petition is one filed "under Article 32 of the Indian constitution, through which the supreme court can order the authorities to produce people before it to verify if they have been detained as per the procedures established by the law".

During the hearing of Vaiko's petition on Monday, India's top court issued a notice to the centre on the petition and fixed it for hearing on Sept 30.

Amnesty International has called the PSA a “lawless law”, and rights groups say India has used the law to stifle dissent and circumvent the criminal justice system, undermining accountability, transparency, and respect for human rights.

The PSA came into effect in 1978, under the government of Abdullah’s father, who himself was a highly popular Kashmir leader.

The law, in its early days, was supposedly meant to target timber smugglers in occupied Kashmir. After an armed struggle started in the region in 1989, the law was used against fighters and anti-India protesters.

The night before BJP decided to revoke Article 370, former occupied Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also placed under house arrest.

Hours after the revocation, Omar Abdullah, Mufti, as well as Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari, were arrested.

Additionally, Junaid Azim Mattu the mayor of Srinagar was also placed under house arrest on September 4.

Comments (24)

A shah
Sep 16, 2019 11:50am

All the anti Indian elements will never talk of breaking India again

Recommend
Saad sait
Sep 16, 2019 11:52am

His house arrest is in a 5 star hotel with banquet food. What’s his problem.... he’s rocking

Recommend
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 16, 2019 11:52am

Mr Abdullah was the same guy who was telling everyone telling Present Musharraf to take a bullet in the front and not in the back. Look at him the reality of RSS is all exposed for him hopefully he understood that Pakistanis the only one who raise voice for the people of Kashmir.

Recommend
Sha b
Sep 16, 2019 11:52am

Better these leaders should be retired.

Recommend
Khurram Khan
Sep 16, 2019 11:56am

He has been back-stabbed for being too loyal to the Indian Government.

Recommend
S K
Sep 16, 2019 11:59am

A good decision from the govt.... all political parties and their leadership would be allowed to campaign, contest andxelect their govt within next six months....

Recommend
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Sep 16, 2019 12:01pm

From Jai Hind to jail

Recommend
Babu
Sep 16, 2019 12:04pm

He should approach SC like Gulam Nabi Azad and SItaram Yechury.

Recommend
Ismail khan
Sep 16, 2019 12:07pm

Everything else is normal except Kashmir and Kahsmiris.

Recommend
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 16, 2019 12:08pm

Modi has arrested all the politicians of Indian Occupied Kashmir and army to kill every Muslim Kashmiri, will not last long. Modi is not permanent and his end will be very tragic.

Recommend
AK
Sep 16, 2019 12:08pm

Farooq Abdullah ji is a senior politician from Kashmir valley and he is an Indian nationalist , patriotic ,democratic and secular leader. His safety and well being is most important for the Govt of India . So he is under protection provided by Govt. He is safe .

Recommend
Rao
Sep 16, 2019 12:09pm

Like in Pakistan, all corrupt leaders are being taken to task. All the while they enjoyed their life at the expense of common Kashmiri.

Recommend
desi dimag
Sep 16, 2019 12:09pm

Public safety is priority for Modi.

Recommend
Om Prakash Verma
Sep 16, 2019 12:10pm

Country's traitors, and foreign agents will be eliminated, come what may.

Recommend
Shah
Sep 16, 2019 12:10pm

These people will regret they sided with New Delhi instead of their own mother country Pakistan for their worldly gains. Where their Chief Ministerships now?

Recommend
DK PAMNANI
Sep 16, 2019 12:13pm

Abdullah's business is now shut down by the present government. He has looted the Kashmir and its people

Recommend
Ali Sabir
Sep 16, 2019 12:23pm

At least he is not in a jail cell, like some are.

Recommend
Long Range Recon
Sep 16, 2019 12:35pm

He is under house arrest because the Indian government wishes to work with him.

Recommend
K Srinivas Rao
Sep 16, 2019 12:46pm

Farooq Abdullah who.

Recommend
Sharaf Khan
Sep 16, 2019 12:53pm

Abdullah have been very loyal supporters of India. But India has only used them. Sheikh spent most of his life in jail, his son should have learnt something from that but no, he gave unconditional support to his Hindu masters. The rewards is obvious to everyone. These people should come to their senses and stop using Kashmir and the hapless Kashmires to satisfy their egos. Time to own up to their wrong decisons and correct their ways.

Recommend
Shahzad
Sep 16, 2019 12:58pm

The price he has to pay for treachery against his own people.

Recommend
To the point
Sep 16, 2019 12:59pm

It’s goes without saying the Indian administration has not only lost the plot but in reality lost in the long term.

Recommend
Chirag Patel
Sep 16, 2019 12:59pm

You DM said "Indian state of J&K"

Recommend
Sachin Tandon
Sep 16, 2019 01:05pm

Abdullah is rightly detained, as he is dangerous to public safety.

Recommend

