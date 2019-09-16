DAWN.COM

Former occupied Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act

Dawn.comSeptember 16, 2019

Former chief minister of occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah was detained under the Public Safety Act, a law in occupied Kashmir that allows for detention for up to two years without charge. — AFP/File
Former chief minister of occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the Public Safety Act, a law that allows for detention for up to two years without charge, The Wire reported on Monday.

The publication added that Abdullah had been under house arrest since August 5 when the Indian government stripped occupied Kashmir of its special status and imposed a strict lockdown and communications blackout in the region.

The decision to apply the Public Safety Act on the National Conference president came on Sunday night, according to The Wire, ahead of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko's habeas corpus petition in the Indian Supreme Court.

The publication reported that the absence of any papers justifying the former chief minister's arrest would have been an embarrassment for the centre during the petition hearing.

According to Scroll, a habeas corpus petition is one filed "under Article 32 of the Indian constitution, through which the supreme court can order the authorities to produce people before it to verify if they have been detained as per the procedures established by the law".

During the hearing of Vaiko's petition on Monday, India's top court issued a notice to the centre on the petition and fixed it for hearing on Sept 30.

The night before India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to revoke Article 370, former occupied Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest.

Hours after the revocation, Omar Abdullah, Mufti, as well as Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari, were arrested.

Additionally, Junaid Azim Mattu the mayor of Srinagar was also placed under house arrest on September 4.

