DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 15, 2019

Amnesty International calls for removal of communications blackout in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated September 15, 2019

Email

Security personnel stand guard during a lockdown in Srinagar on August 14, 2019, after the Indian government stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. — AFP
Security personnel stand guard during a lockdown in Srinagar on August 14, 2019, after the Indian government stripped occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. — AFP

Human rights group Amnesty International has launched a petition on its website, urging people to raise their voice against the government-imposed communications blackout in India-occupied Kashmir, that has been in place for over a month.

“Nearly 8 million people have been living through a communication shutdown since August 5,” the human rights organisation stated on its website.

“The world needs to know what’s happening,” it said and urged people to "take action and demand that the government let Kashmir speak.”

Occupied Kashmir has been under a strict lockdown and communications blackout since last month, before the Indian government repealed Article 370 of the constitution, stripping the region of its special status on August 5. The move has allowed citizens of India to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

The statement released by Amnesty International pointed out that there had been multiple reports of raids, arrests, clashes and detentions in occupied Kashmir, and said that the “world can only speculate on what grave human rights violations might be taking place [there] right now".

“There have been reports of political leaders being detained or being kept under house arrest,” the organisation said.

“Access to emergency services, education and health care is being affected.”

Amnesty International urged the Indian government to “put humanity first and let the people of Kashmir speak". It also demanded “unconditional and unconstrained access to news and information from the valley".

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also urged the international community to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir issue and warned them that the dispute — which he said has become a "flashpoint" between India and Pakistan — carries the potential of turning into a nuclear war and impacting the entire world.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr.sahab
Sep 15, 2019 07:53pm

Same organization same words and for same country .again and again ..actually india play a very smart game by not giving any concerns to these so called human organisation

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Sep 15, 2019 08:10pm

Thanks you Amnesty International.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 15, 2019 08:21pm

They are all raising voice against this fascist regime's barbarism.

Recommend 0
Raghubir
Sep 15, 2019 08:30pm

There is no curfew in J&K. If people stay away fro their daily routine, it is their choice and nobody can help them.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Sep 15, 2019 08:31pm

Please restore freedom in Azad Kashmir

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The hybrid regime

The hybrid regime

Imran has landed himself in an awkward and potentially perilous situation.

Opinion

China strikes back

China strikes back

China’s agreement to massively finance Iran’s development is an extension of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Editorial

Updated September 15, 2019

Buzdar’s new avatar

Recent developments suggest that there are at least some serious concerns over how Punjab is being run.
September 15, 2019

University funding

AS the country tries to paddle through a sinking economy, public universities too have been forced to tighten their...
September 15, 2019

Dress code for girls

COVER up the women, and most — if not all — social ills will magically disappear. The district education office...
September 14, 2019

Trade deficit narrows

The trade deficit for July and August, on a provisional basis, appears to be less than $4bn.
September 14, 2019

Wages of acrimony

THERE was little that was surprising in the reception the opposition accorded to President Arif Alvi as he addressed...
September 14, 2019

Prisoners of injustice

ACCORDING to Justice Project Pakistan, there are approximately 11,000 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in foreign...