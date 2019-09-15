DAWN.COM

PIA plane bound for Jeddah makes emergency landing at Lahore airport due to 'technical fault'

Muhammad TaimoorUpdated September 15, 2019

About 200 passengers were onboard when the plane took off at 9.30am, a spokesperson says. — Reuters/File
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Jeddah was delayed on Sunday due to a "technical fault" in the aircraft, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson denied media reports that the plane had caught fire and said that the plane made an emergency landing soon after a technical fault was detected. About 200 passengers were onboard PK-759 when it took off at 9.30am. The flight will now take off at 12pm in a different aircraft.

"PIA's staff is taking care of the passengers in the airport lounge," the spokesperson said.

The fault comes less than two months after a PIA plane skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport in July. The aircraft was carrying 53 people, including the crew. Earlier this year, a PIA flight from Peshawar to Jeddah had to change course and land in Karachi as its plane was damaged after a bird crashed into the nose of the Boeing 777.

Faisal Salman
Sep 15, 2019 01:55pm

Stay safe! Quite a normal thing.

