PIA plane bound for Jeddah makes emergency landing at Lahore airport due to 'technical fault'

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Jeddah was delayed on Sunday due to a "technical fault" in the aircraft, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson denied media reports that the plane had caught fire and said that the plane made an emergency landing soon after a technical fault was detected. About 200 passengers were onboard PK-759 when it took off at 9.30am. The flight will now take off at 12pm in a different aircraft.

"PIA's staff is taking care of the passengers in the airport lounge," the spokesperson said.

The fault comes less than two months after a PIA plane skidded off the runway while landing at Gilgit airport in July. The aircraft was carrying 53 people, including the crew. Earlier this year, a PIA flight from Peshawar to Jeddah had to change course and land in Karachi as its plane was damaged after a bird crashed into the nose of the Boeing 777.