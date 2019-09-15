I have fine rapport with Misbah, great to have Babar as deputy: Sarfraz

SARFRAZ Ahmed addresses a press conference at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.—Tahir Jamal/White Star

KARACHI: Pakistan’s One-day and T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Saturday said he is focussing on the limited overs assignment for now and is not really bothered about who will be named as the Test captain.

Talking to media here at the UBL Sports Complex, the wicket-keeper batsman said: “I can’t say anything about the Test captaincy right now. My focus is entirely on the limited overs series against Sri Lanka. The rest is up to the PCB whoever they deem fit, the captaincy will be handed over to that person.”

“I was relaxed with regards to my captaincy when it had ended after the World Cup. I knew that whatever would happen would happen for good. We tried our best but just unfortunately couldn’t get the desired results. But I do believe that communication plays a huge role in clearing up the things between a captain and the PCB. If you talk about the World Cup, the higher authorities of the PCB including the Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan were in constant touch with me throughout the tournament.”

Speaking about the role of captain and coach in finalising the playing XI for international matches, Sarfraz said: “The playing XI is always finalised by coach and the captain unanimously. As far as working with Misbah-ul Haq is concerned, I have spent the last 20-25 days with him and we have developed a good understanding with each other. I have also played under him, so, we will work together to ensure that we bring out our best eleven into the ground.”

Commenting on the first day of the Quaid Trophy match being played here, he said: “You know it’s the dawn of new domestic season and obviously it’s very good for my team that two of our players went on to score centuries. We are in a good position right now and will try to put on a big total on the board to put the opposition under pressure.”

Sarfraz also lauded Babar Azam appointment as his deputy. “I have a good understanding with Babar Azam. He stands next to me in the slip cordon. It’s a good move to name him the vice-captain. He will be groomed for captaincy with time. In fact, I consult Babar and other players whenever I have to take a decision.”

“We have a settled middle order line up that consists of Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail. Pakistan can go a long way in the World Test Championship if these players improve. We also need a second spinner to support Yasir Shah in the Asian conditions. I am also looking forward to the fast bowlers that are coming through the ranks in domestic cricket.”

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2019