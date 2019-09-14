ITF keeps Islamabad as host for Pakistan-India Davis Cup match

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has kept Islamabad as the venue for the rescheduled Davis Cup series between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan was due to host India on Saturday and Sunday on grass courts but the ITF last month postponed the Asia/Oceania Group I match. That decision came after tensions between the two countries escalated following India's move to revoke the special autonomy status of occupied Kashmir.

The ITF has given the Pakistan Tennis Federation until September 19 to confirm the precise dates of the two-day match for the week commencing on November 25.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ITF also said it "will continue to monitor the security situation in Pakistan with the host nation and our independent security advisers".