DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 14, 2019

ITF keeps Islamabad as host for Pakistan-India Davis Cup match

APSeptember 14, 2019

Email

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has kept Islamabad as the venue for the rescheduled Davis Cup series between Pakistan and India. — AFP/File
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has kept Islamabad as the venue for the rescheduled Davis Cup series between Pakistan and India. — AFP/File

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has kept Islamabad as the venue for the rescheduled Davis Cup series between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan was due to host India on Saturday and Sunday on grass courts but the ITF last month postponed the Asia/Oceania Group I match. That decision came after tensions between the two countries escalated following India's move to revoke the special autonomy status of occupied Kashmir.

The ITF has given the Pakistan Tennis Federation until September 19 to confirm the precise dates of the two-day match for the week commencing on November 25.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ITF also said it "will continue to monitor the security situation in Pakistan with the host nation and our independent security advisers".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 14, 2019

Trade deficit narrows

The trade deficit for July and August, on a provisional basis, appears to be less than $4bn.
September 14, 2019

Wages of acrimony

THERE was little that was surprising in the reception the opposition accorded to President Arif Alvi as he addressed...
September 14, 2019

Prisoners of injustice

ACCORDING to Justice Project Pakistan, there are approximately 11,000 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in foreign...
September 13, 2019

Lopsided accountability

AMIDST the political tumult unleashed by the accountability process, and its ever-widening ripple effect, Chief...
Updated September 13, 2019

Battle for Karachi

All three tiers of government — federal, provincial and local — are responsible for this pitiful state of affairs.
September 13, 2019

Dengue returns

FOLLOWING heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, there have been reports of a dengue epidemic in some parts ...