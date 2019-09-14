DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 14, 2019

Drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities

AFPSeptember 14, 2019

Email

In this file photo taken on February 25, 2006 Saudi security guard the entrance of the oil processing plant of the Saudi state oil giant Aramco in Abqaiq in the oil-rich Eastern Province. — AFP
In this file photo taken on February 25, 2006 Saudi security guard the entrance of the oil processing plant of the Saudi state oil giant Aramco in Abqaiq in the oil-rich Eastern Province. — AFP

Fires broke out at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities after they were struck by drones early on Saturday, the kingdom's interior ministry said.

"At 4:00 am (0100 GMT) the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of [...] drones," the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The two fires have been controlled."

The statement added that an investigation had been launched after the attack in the kingdom's Eastern Province but did not specify the source of the drones.

Last month, an attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels sparked a fire at Aramco's Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility but no casualties were reported by the company.

In recent months, the Houthi rebels have carried out a spate of cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in what it says is retaliation for a Saudi-led air war on rebel-held areas of Yemen.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the rebels for Saturday's attacks.

Tensions in the Gulf have soared since May, with US President Donald Trump calling off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after it downed a US drone.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have also blamed Iran for multiple attacks on tankers in the Gulf.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Robert
Sep 14, 2019 12:16pm

Who does Pakistan support ? The Saudis or the Houthies ?

Recommend 0
Dabang
Sep 14, 2019 12:30pm

Only Pakistan can save Saudi kingdom

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 14, 2019

Trade deficit narrows

The trade deficit for July and August, on a provisional basis, appears to be less than $4bn.
September 14, 2019

Wages of acrimony

THERE was little that was surprising in the reception the opposition accorded to President Arif Alvi as he addressed...
September 14, 2019

Prisoners of injustice

ACCORDING to Justice Project Pakistan, there are approximately 11,000 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in foreign...
September 13, 2019

Lopsided accountability

AMIDST the political tumult unleashed by the accountability process, and its ever-widening ripple effect, Chief...
Updated September 13, 2019

Battle for Karachi

All three tiers of government — federal, provincial and local — are responsible for this pitiful state of affairs.
September 13, 2019

Dengue returns

FOLLOWING heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, there have been reports of a dengue epidemic in some parts ...